Israel on high alert in West Bank as Palestinian attacks continue

The attack came as the IDF sent reinforcements to the northern West Bank ahead of the High Holy Days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 12:27

Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 12:33
IDF arresting suspects in the West Bank. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF arresting suspects in the West Bank.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Violence struck the West Bank early Friday morning when shots were fired at an Israeli home in the settlement of Har Bracha for the second night in a row. 

The attack came as the IDF sent reinforcements to the northern West Bank ahead of the High Holy Days and amid an escalation in Palestinian as violence throughout the West Bank and Israel.

An extra battalion from the Golani infantry brigade was deployed to the northern West Bank where there has been a noticeable rise in shooting attacks by Palestinian gunmen. Additional battalions were sent to other parts of the West Bank.

Two shootings in two nights

The attack early Friday morning was similar to the shooting of a home in Har Bracha on Thursday. Another attack on Thursday was against a nearby IDF military post. The shooter managed to escape in all three incidents, but the IDF found at least 60 shell casings during sweeps.

IDF troops carrying out operations in the West Bank overnight, September 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF troops carrying out operations in the West Bank overnight, September 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Palestinian terrorist group Lions Den later claimed responsibility for the shootings, posting a video on Twitter.



