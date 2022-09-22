The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police on high alert as terror attack threat during holidays rises

Increased police operations will include the deployment of thousands of police officers at road checkpoints, shopping and entertainment centers, synagogues and gathering areas all over the country.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 11:20

Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 11:22
Israeli chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attends Constitution Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on June 15, 2022.
Israeli chief of Police Kobi Shabtai attends Constitution Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on June 15, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Due to a large increase in the number of alerts and attempted terrorist attacks, the police will increase their vigilance to the highest level starting from Saturday evening until the end of the holiday period, Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai said on Thursday.

Increased police operations will include the deployment of thousands of police officers at road checkpoints, shopping and entertainment centers, synagogues and gathering areas all over the country, Shabtai said during a ceremony of conferring ranks and a toast for Rosh Hashanah at the Police National Headquarters in Jerusalem.

However, the chief called on the public "not to change the plans for the holidays, but only to increase vigilance", and informed that "starting from Saturday night, police vigilance will be raised to the highest level throughout the country until the end of the holiday period."

"Starting from Saturday night, police vigilance will be raised to the highest level throughout the country until the end of the holiday period."

Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai

"Terrorist organizations do not stop for a moment to try and harm the citizens of Israel. If not by missiles then by terrorists, if not organized then by individuals, and if not by means of the media then through wild incitement on the net," The Chief said. "In the face of these attempts, we are doing everything together with our partners in the IDF and Shin Bet to thwart the intentions of these terrorist organizations and to damage their sources of funding and incitement."

Traffic police prepare for the holidays

Traffic Police are also preparing for the holidays, and in particular to the heightened presence of road users, said preparations will include the deployment of police forces, cruisers and motorcycles throughout Israel's roads, in order to direct the traffic and allow, as much as possible, free and safe movement for road users throughout the holidays.

"Police officers and volunteers will enforce against life-threatening offenses and offenses that may cause serious accidents. The activity will be carried out using a variety of overt and covert measures, with the aim of preventing and reducing the offenses that affect the occurrence of road accidents," the traffic police spokesman said in a statement.

In preparation for the expected heavy traffic, traffic police advise the public to be patient, drive with extra caution according to the road conditions and avoid performing distracting actions while driving.

A wave of terrorist attacks

Only on Tuesday afternoon, Shulamit Rachel Ovadiah, 84, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Holon. The terrorist was found dead near the central Tel Aviv street of Dizengoff, on Bar Kochba street by police Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide.

"Terrorism is the embodiment of pure evil," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in response to the news of the murder. "This is a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight him."

The killing of the woman comes amid a wave of terrorist attacks and attempted terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Palestinian was caught by police in Jaffa carrying a firearm and pipe bombs that he intended to use in a mass terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

On Wednesday night, shots were fired at Har Bracha and a military post near Nablus, earlier on Tuesday, shots were fired toward Border Police at the Salem Base along the Seam Line. In the afternoon, shots were fired again toward soldiers near the Seam Line near Faqqu'a in the northern West Bank.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



