Lapid to kick off first EU-Israel Association Council in decade

The first meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council in a decade is set to take place with Prime Minister Yair Lapid present next month.

The high-level dialogue between Israel and the EU was founded in 1995 to strengthen relations between the sides, but it has not been met since 2012. The planned date for the council meeting in Brussels was October 6, but there was discussion of postponing it as of Wednesday.

The EU announced the reconvening of the EU-Israel Association Council in July. Lapid, who is also foreign minister, will take part along with high-level political figures from EU member states.

The joint statement for the council is still in the works, as it must be reached by consensus between the EU. Ireland, Sweden and Belgium, among others, have long been more resistant to holding an association council because of the conflict with the Palestinians and would be likely to want language referring to those issues, while Hungary, the Czech Republic and others may be more reticent to do so.

In recent years, several EU states blocked further council meetings from being held, first due to Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and then to protest Israeli policies towards the Palestinians. Some states tried to dangle a council meeting before Israel as a reason to make progress toward a two-state solution.

Earlier this year, EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell argued that an association council meeting “is a good occasion to engage with Israel” about the Palestinians.

Israel canceled the 2013 EU-Israel Association Council to protest the EU’s decision to differentiate between settlements and the rest of Israel in all agreements, and that remains a sore point between Jerusalem and Brussels.

Calling off planned vote

The cabinet called off its planned vote this week to approve Israel joining Creative Europe, an EU funding program for the arts because it excluded Judea and Samaria, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett intervened in the matter, saying that it was not appropriate to sign such an agreement in an interim government.

The total budget for Creative Europe is €2 billion. Israel planned to contribute NIS 33 million (€9.6m.), and the Culture and Sports Ministry expects Israeli culture will get back far more than that.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum warned last week that the territorial terms of joining Creative Europe serve the interest of the anti-Israel boycott movement, preventing artists from performing in large parts of the capital, which she said “is too high a price for strengthening ties between Israel and Europe."

Lapid said after the renewed EU-Israel Association Council was announced in July that “the fact that the 27 foreign ministers of the European Union voted unanimously to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with Israel roofed Israel’s diplomatic power and the government’s ability to create new opportunities with the international community.”

Lapid set reconvening the association council as one of his top goals when he became foreign minister last year.

The council meeting also comes as the EU's Middle East Peace envoy Sven Koopmans has complained that he has not been able to meet with senior Israeli officials, such as Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz or President Isaac Herzog.

In addition, amid the energy crisis in Europe, the EU, Israel and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding in June to facilitate the export of gas from Israel to the EU via Egypt, where it would be liquified.