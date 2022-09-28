The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UAE FM wishes a happy Jewish New Year to Lapid in phone call

The Emirati foreign minister commended Lapid's call for a two-state solution in his recent address to the UN General Assembly.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 07:45
Prime Minister Lapid holding hands with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, September 15 2022. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Lapid holding hands with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, September 15 2022.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished Prime Minister Yair Lapid a happy Jewish New Year in a phone call on Tuesday evening, according to Al Nahyan's office.

Al Nahyan also thanked the prime minister for the warm reception during a recent visit he made to Israel to mark the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The foreign minister stressed that the success of the two countries in building fruitful and solid relations is a "clear embodiment of the benefits of peace for 'our region and our ability' to work together for a prosperous future for generations."

Prime Minister Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, September 15 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) Prime Minister Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, September 15 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Al Nahyan additionally commended Lapid's address to the UN General Assembly in which he stressed the importance of peace for the region and called for a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians.



