UAE FM wishes a happy Jewish New Year to Lapid in phone call

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished Prime Minister Yair Lapid a happy Jewish New Year in a phone call on Tuesday evening, according to Al Nahyan's office.

Al Nahyan also thanked the prime minister for the warm reception during a recent visit he made to Israel to mark the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The foreign minister stressed that the success of the two countries in building fruitful and solid relations is a "clear embodiment of the benefits of peace for 'our region and our ability' to work together for a prosperous future for generations."

Prime Minister Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, September 15 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Al Nahyan additionally commended Lapid's address to the UN General Assembly in which he stressed the importance of peace for the region and called for a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians.