A man in his 30s was killed on Thursday evening when he and another pedestrian were hit by a vehicle near the northern city of Tamra.

The incident took place at around 8 PM, when the two pedestrians, who were standing on the side of the road, were hit by a vehicle. The MDA team that arrived at the scene provided medical treatment to the man and performed CPR on him, but in the end, had to pronounce him dead.

The MDA teams also treated a man in his 20s who was seriously injured in the accident and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he is in serious condition. The driver of the car was evacuated in mild condition.

Rambam Hospital reported that the man who was injured will undergo surgery soon and that as of this time, he is undergoing CT scans, after which up-to-date images of his condition will be received.

Incident in Tel Aviv

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old boy was hit by a car and injured in Tel Aviv. The boy was walking on Menachem Arber Street when the car hit him. MDA medics and paramedics evacuated him to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in serious condition while medical staff attempted to stabilize his condition.

The police said that the motorist was driving without a license and that he had been banned from driving after the accident.