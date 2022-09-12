Car drove onto sidewalk hitting pedestrians in Tel Aviv, several injured

A vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and hit a number of pedestrians on Aryeh Akiva Street in Madinah Square in Tel Aviv in an apparent accident.

One of them was critically injured, one seriously injured, one moderately injured and one lightly injured, according to MDA reports.

Police forces are en route to the scene and the circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated, according to police reports.

MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and evacuated 3 injured people to Ichilov Hospital, including a young woman in her 20s in critical condition undergoing live-saving actions during her evacuation, a 22-year-old man in serious condition with multi-system impairment of consciousness, and a 60-year-old woman in moderate condition with injuries to her upper body.

Another injured woman is being treated at the scene by MDA teams.

This is a developing story.