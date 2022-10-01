The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Booking.com labels settlements, Palestinian towns ‘conflict-affected’

Booking.com has caused controversy in the Middle East as they began labeling hotels in occupied territories as hotspots for conflict.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 21:32
Employees work on computers at the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing (photo credit: REUTERS)
Employees work on computers at the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Hotel and lodgings reservation company Booking.com labeled properties in Judea, Samaria and Gaza “conflict-affected,” in a new policy instituted on Friday.

 "Please review any travel advisories provided by your government to make an informed decision about your stay in this area, which may be considered conflict-affected," the site reads, when searching for lodgings in the West Bank.

Some 39 other areas around the world are labeled “conflict-affected,” including the Nagorno-Karabakh region, disputed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Georgia’s South Ossetia, which Russia occupied in 2008.

Booking planned to add a unique label to hotels and bed and breakfasts in settlements, saying they are on occupied territory, according to the Foreign Ministry.

How have Israeli officials reacted to this label change?

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov tried to put a positive spin on the development, touting the shift to a unitary label for the whole West Bank as an achievement, and even thanking Booking, though a label still remains.

“Our policy is not to abandon any arena and to make a constant diplomatic effort against anti-Israel false propaganda,” Lapid stated. “We thank Booking for the change of decision. Israel reached an important achievement in its fight against delegitimization.”

Illustration showing Booking.com app (credit: REUTERS) Illustration showing Booking.com app (credit: REUTERS)

Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch, who has led the call for tourism websites to boycott settlements, argued that labeling them is not enough.

 “Booking.com’s decision to alert consumers about accommodation that may be located in conflict-affected areas is a welcome step towards informing consumers that they are renting homes in occupied territories," Shakir said.

"But notification in and of itself doesn’t end Booking’s contribution to serious rights abuses. The company should stop brokering rentals in illegal settlements in places like the occupied West Bank, built on land stolen from people living under apartheid who are themselves barred from staying there.”



Tags Israel West Bank hotel Israeli Palestinian Conflict news from israel West Bank Israel Occupation
