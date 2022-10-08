IDF hold gun fight in Jenin, one Palestinian reported dead

An IDF team entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest a wanted Palestinian, and surrounded his house on Saturday morning.

During the operation, which is still ongoing, there was an exchange of fire between armed Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that seven Palestinians were wounded by gunfire, and said that the condition one of them was serious as he was injured in the neck. Later it was reported that one Palestinian was killed.

This morning's arrest comes against a backdrop of high tensions in recent times due to a wave of shooting attacks - as a result of which the IDF makes frequent arrests in the Nablus and Jenin areas, which are now considered the main "nests of terror" in the West Bank.

A wave of terror

Just a day prior, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with the IDF, within just two hours.

Border Police shot an 18-year-old Palestinian whom they said threw a Molotov cocktail at officers during a riot in the West Bank town of Eizariya, just outside of Jerusalem on Saturday.

The body of Fayez Khaled Damdum was wrapped in a Palestinian flag and paraded through Eizariya on gunnery held aloft by mourners during his funeral.

The IDF said that Daoud threw a Molotov cocktail at soldiers at the border fence near Kalkilia, and they returned fire. - and an injury was detected. In the disturbances that followed, there were no casualties among the soldiers.

A few hours after the incident, Palestinian media reported the death of Hedi Ladadwa, 18, in clashes north of Ramallah - and footage from the scene showed soldiers and Palestinians clashing over the stretcher where another wounded man was lying.

Later, the IDF published counter-documentation, in which the soldiers are seen carrying the wounded man on a stretcher to the side of the Red Crescent.