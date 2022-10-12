The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF blocks traffic to and from Nablus following shooting attacks

The decision to close the roads to the West Bank city is part of the increased security activity in the Nablus area.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 11:05

Updated: OCTOBER 12, 2022 11:09
Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Following a rise of shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians by the Lions’ Den militant group, the Israeli military has blocked traffic to and from the city of Nablus.

According to a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the decision to close the roads to the West Bank city “is part of the increased security activity in the Nablus area.”

Individuals will be permitted to leave on certain roads and only after a “strict security check”.

Palestinian WAFA News Agency reported that troops also blocked the entrance to the nearby town of Deir Sharaf and several other villages with dirt mounds. The Huwara and Awarta checkpoints have also been closed. 

On Tuesday 21-year-old St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch from the Givati reconnaissance unit was killed in a drive-by shooting near the settlement of Shavei Shomron. The deadly attack, along with another shooting attack several hours later, was claimed by the Lions’ Den.

Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The militant group, which formed in recent weeks as a response to the ongoing arrest raids in the area by the IDF’s Operation Break the Wave, has claimed a number of shooting attacks in the northern West Bank. 

In return, the IDF has been focusing its operations in Nablus and nearby villages against gunmen belonging to the group, including an arrest operation on the Yom Kippur holiday that saw heavy gunfire leveled at troops.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed that security forces would capture the gunmen who escaped the scene and that the IDF’s operations in the West Bank would “continue and intensify in order to provide security to the citizens of Israel.”



