41% of Israeli parents cannot help their children finance academic degree - survey

34% of the parents who have difficulties financing their children’s education are degree-holders themselves, while 49% had a high school education.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 00:44
Israeli medical students at the Jewish Center Kaunas. (photo credit: THE KAUNAS JEWISH CENTER)
Israeli medical students at the Jewish Center Kaunas.
(photo credit: THE KAUNAS JEWISH CENTER)

A new Israel Scholarship Education Foundation (ISEF) survey found that roughly 41% of Israeli parents cannot help their children pay for their higher education.

The survey, which included a total of 522 respondents, found that 34% of the parents who have difficulties financing their children’s education are degree-holders themselves. The survey also found that 49% of the parents who said they were unable to help finance an academic degree had at least a high school education.

In regards to the demographics of the parents, 43% of the parents who cannot help finance the studies are from the southern region, and 42% of them are from the Jerusalem region.

Further, 45% of the parents who had difficulties providing academically for their children were of Arab origin, whereas 39% were of Jewish origin. Further, nearly half of Religious Jewish respondents testified that they lacked such funds.

Studies in Israel become possible “only for those with means”

CEO of ISAF Foundation, Galit Caspi Cohen. (credit: SHARON MELKI) CEO of ISAF Foundation, Galit Caspi Cohen. (credit: SHARON MELKI)

"We are racing towards a polarized society with growing economic disparities, where higher education will only be available to those with means," said Galit Caspi Cohen, CEO of the ISAF Foundation. 

"Unfortunately, the survey proves that academic studies in Israel become possible only for those with means."

Galit Caspi Cohen, CEO of the ISAF Foundation

"Unfortunately, the survey proves that academic studies in Israel become possible only for those with means, and this is a dangerous situation for the already polarized Israeli society. If we want to produce real social change, we must allow all parts of the public the ability to acquire higher education with the help of which they can change the course of their lives," Cohen continued.

ISEF - Israel Scholarship Education Foundation 

ISEF has been working for 45 years to promote excellence and reduce social gaps in Israel via leadership development and assistance scholarships for promising young Israelis. The young people ISEF is dedicated to helping are typically the first in their families to apply for higher education. Since 1977, the foundation has contributed greatly to the future of the young people of the periphery and Israeli society.



