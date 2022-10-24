Netanyahu's urging to withdraw from Iran deal hurt fight against Tehran

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push for the Americans to withdraw from the 2015 Iran deal hurt the fight against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday.

"Netanyahu's push to withdraw from the nuclear deal hurt the fight against the Iranian nuclear program - he did it without proper preparation with the security establishment,” Gantz said at the Maariv Leaders’ conference. His “actions were replaced by pages and shows for public relations."

The 2018 withdrawal from the agreement by former US President Donald Trump was encouraged and praised by Netanyahu who in 2015 gave a confrontational speech to Congress regarding the deal.

Since the withdrawal, Israeli security officials and former security officials have voiced their opposition to Netanyahu’s actions. The withdrawal from the deal, they claim, has allowed Tehran to go full force with enrichment activities.

“The State of Israel is faced with two challenging alternatives regarding the struggle with Iran: the first - a long shuffle that we have been in for 4 years - in the framework of which Iran continues to promote its nuclear project, and is coming close to becoming a nuclear threshold state. This requires broad and urgent international action,” Gantz told the crowd.

Though there has been little movement toward a new deal between the West and Iran, with US State Department Ned Price saying that the deal “is not our focus right now.” On Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claimed that Washington US “is in a rush” to get a nuclear deal with Iran.

Gantz warned that such a deal “will be short-lived and without the necessary oversight components that correspond with Iran's progress in the nuclear program.”

Speaking at a Washington Institute Policy Forum in April, Gantz said that Iran is continuing its uranium enrichment and is close to 90% enrichment that is suitable for nuclear weapons once they decide to reach it.

In September, Gantz said that the Islamic Republic can reach enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon within a matter of weeks.

Netanyahu did not hold discussions with heads of the defense establishment

“To be able to face the complex challenge before us, we must go back and learn from the past lessons,” Gantz said, adding that the policies of the Netanyahu-led government from 2015 “brought us to this situation” and hurt the fight against Iran’s nuclear program.

"The first turning point was Netanyahu's decision to address Congress in 2015 despite President Obama's opposition. This decision caused an unprecedented fault line in relations between Israel and the United States,” Gantz said, adding that the second turning point was in 2018 when the US decided to withdraw from the nuclear agreement at Netanyahu's urging.

“He did not hold regular discussions with the heads of the defense establishment, he did not insist on the preparation of a real "Plan B" in Israel or the US, and he pushed for it at the height of the MABAM [war-between-wars] campaign,” Gantz said, adding that “the thought that Iran would surrender - did not materialize.”

According to the defense minister, Netanyahu did not give any instructions -political, economical, or regarding military preparations.

"Upon entering the Ministry of Defense, I decided to put preparedness and operations against Iran as a top priority. Here, too, we encountered difficulties in the face of the lack of a state budget, which was taken hostage by Netanyahu's political whims,” Gantz said.

Challenges posed by Iran

“From the moment I took office, we strengthened and renewed operational capabilities and the necessary training, and we have worked towards the significant procurement that had been delayed for years. At the same time, with the signing of the Abraham Accords and Israel's transition to CENTCOM, we began a series of collaborations that strengthen our ability to deal with Iranian aggression in the region and deepen coordination with the US,” he said.

The challenge posed by Iran, Gantz stressed, “will have to be dealt with in an in-depth manner by the next government, and it needs a broad and stable government that knows how to deal with challenges responsibly."

Gantz has visited Washington numerous times over the past year, speaking with US government officials regarding the threat posed by Iran and its nuclear program.

The Director-General of the Defense Ministry, Maj.-Gen. Amir Eshel is currently in Washington for a series of meetings with American officials on “global and regional changes,” including the “growing Iranian threat,” according to the defense ministry.