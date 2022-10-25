Israel has the 6th highest number of marriages worldwide

Marriage is a tradition that many people choose to embrace. In recent years, however, some couples have opted out of marriage or gotten married later in life, often waiting until they’ve had children. Divorce rates have also been on the rise.

Even with declining marriage rates worldwide, an analysis conducted by Confused.com went over OECD data by country to reveal the countries with the most marriages across the world, with Israel being ranked at number 6.

When looking at where the marriage rate is highest, Cyprus tops the list in the first place. Cyprus saw 8.9 marriages per 1,000 people over the course of 2019.

As the birthplace of Aphrodite in Greek mythology, Cyprus is referred to as the ‘island of love’ and it appears that the name is reflective of its marriage rate.

What countries have the highest marriage rates after Greece?

In second place is Hungary, with 6.9 marriages per 1,000 people. Hungary has seen a big increase in the number of people getting married in the last couple of years.

This could be partly due to the fact that the government has introduced strong financial incentives for people who get married and have children.

Turkey has the third highest marriage rate, with 5.8 per 1,000 people. This means that each of the top 3 nations with the most marriages is in Europe.

Turkey also encourages marriage among its citizens, with couples who marry early getting financial incentives for doing so.

The highest ranking country outside of Europe is Israel in 6th place, with 5.3 marriages per 1,000. Israel ranks just ahead of the USA’s 5.1 marriages per 1,000.