Hungarian PM becomes first leader to congratulate Netanyahu's victory

Hungary's Viktor Orban congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his victory in the election this week, becoming the first world leader to do so.

Orban, who has been serving as the Hungarian Prime Minister for the last 12 years, congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his victory in the Israeli elections on Thursday.

What a great victory for Benjamin @Netanyahu in Israel! Hard times require strong leaders. Welcome back! pic.twitter.com/gF9SNkEuNW — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 3, 2022

"What a great victory for Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel!" he wrote. "Hard times require strong leaders. Welcome back!"

Orban added a photo of himself posing with Netanyahu's new book, and the words "Mazel Tov" are written on it.

Netanyahu and Orban (credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO)

US Ambassador Tom Nides

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted that he called Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory and told him he "looks forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond" between Israel and the US.