The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hungarian PM becomes first leader to congratulate Netanyahu's victory

Hungary's Viktor Orban is the first world leader to congratulate Netanyahu on his election victory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 19:01

Updated: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 19:14
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Hungary's controversial right-wing, anti-immigrant prime minister, Viktor Orban who is visiting Israel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Hungary's controversial right-wing, anti-immigrant prime minister, Viktor Orban who is visiting Israel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Hungary's Viktor Orban congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his victory in the election this week, becoming the first world leader to do so.

Orban, who has been serving as the Hungarian Prime Minister for the last 12 years, congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his victory in the Israeli elections on Thursday.

"What a great victory for Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel!" he wrote. "Hard times require strong leaders. Welcome back!"

Orban added a photo of himself posing with Netanyahu's new book, and the words "Mazel Tov" are written on it. 

Netanyahu and Orban (credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO)Netanyahu and Orban (credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO)

US Ambassador Tom Nides

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted that he called Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory and told him he "looks forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond" between Israel and the US.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu hungary Viktor Orban
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
4

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
5

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by