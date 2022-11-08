Israel, Jordan to sign memorandum of understanding on joint projects

Israel and Jordan will sign a memorandum of understanding to complete two joint projects during COP27. The projects, which were agreed on last year, involve Israel working to desalinate water from the Mediterranean Sea for Jordan, and Jordan working to generate green energy from solar power for Israel, according to the Jordanian media outlet Al-Rai.

The parties will meet on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm, Egypt, in accordance with the declaration of principles signed between the countries of the United Arab Emirates last November.

Al-Rai added that the cooperation between the two countries will continue, provided that the conclusions of research made in the relevant projects are submitted to the next climate summit, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2023.