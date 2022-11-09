Religious Zionist parties use Law of Return as coalition bargaining chip

The religious and haredi parties will demand an amendment of Israel’s Law of Return as part of the negotiation on the establishment of the new government. According to a report on Channel 13 news on Tuesday, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) MK Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-Orthodox parties will demand from prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to make significant changes in the Law of Return as part of the coalition negotiations.

Their demand is to cancel the ‘grandson clause,’ which states that even a person who is the grandchild of a Jew can immigrate to Israel. This possible amendment will mainly have an effect on the olim from Former Soviet Union countries, but also on those from Western countries who aren’t necessarily halachically Jewish.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman attacked the RZP which includes Noam, and the haredi parties' intention to change the Law of Return. This is a "divorce certificate" to the Jewish Diaspora, and the thousands of soldiers in the IDF who came to Israel based on the grandfather clause were "far more Jewish" than haredi students at yeshivot (religious study academies), Liberman said on Galei Tzahal radio on Wednesday.

"There are things that should not be touched – the anthem, flag, national insignia. The Law of Return is one of those things," Liberman said.

"The proposal to negate the Law of Return from the third generation is ridiculous and harmful,” Diaspora Minister Dr. Nachman Shai wrote on Twitter. He added that “this is an ugly attempt to harm their right to come to the State of Israel and live in it.”

Head of the Israel Beyteinu party Avigdor Liberman speaks to supporters as the results of the exit polls of the Israeli elections are announced, at the party's campaign headquarters in Modi'in, November 1, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

ההצעה לשלול את חוק השבות מהדור השלישי, היא מגוחכת ומזיקה. זהו נסיון מכוער לפגוע בזכותם לבוא למדינת ישראל ולחיות בה. בית היוצר של סמוטריץ והמפלגות החרדיות ממשיך להפיק נזקים. עצם ההצעה, ביום בו מציינים בעולם את ליל הבדולח, מעידה על — נחמן שי- Nachman Shai (@DrNachmanShai) November 9, 2022

Shai said that “the very proposal, on a day when the world commemorates Kristallnacht, indicates a fundamental lack of understanding of the relationship between Israel and the Jewish people in the Diaspora. The Law of Return is one of the cornerstones of the State of Israel, the state of the Jewish people.”

“The repeal of the grandson clause in the Law of Return is a declaration of war on Diaspora Jewry and an attack on the foundations of Zionism,” chairman of the Constitutional Committee MK Gilad Kariv of the Labor Party said. “If Netanyahu crosses this red line, he will be written in the pages of the history of the Jewish people as the one who severed the connection between the State of Israel and world Jewry.”

In favor of a stricter policy

The Israeli Immigration Policy Center congratulated the RZP and the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) Party for their demand to cancel the grandson clause: "It constitutes a major loophole for massive and legal non-Jewish immigration,” they said and added that “recently an attempt has been made to expand it. Closing the loophole has become a critical goal in recent years to stop the trend of shrinking the Jewish majority in Israel and to ensure the future of the State of Israel as a Jewish state".

MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) also spoke about this initiative on Wednesday during an interview to 103fm. "We think that taking a family that lives as a distinctly Christian for two generations and saying that [they are Jewish] because they had a Jewish grandfather three generations back - is something that needs to be corrected," Maklev said.

Kidnapper of the law

"Maklev, you overdid it! You will not be allowed to pass such a fundamental change in the Law of Return as a kidnapper [of the Israeli law],” One Million Lobby ceo Alex Riff responded in a statement. “Your statements are full of ignorance - how long will we have false claims and accusations of Christianity? The vast majority of us have no other identity. We are Jews for all intents and purposes.”

She added that Maklev “is trying to cover up the truly significant failure of the Chief Rabbinate, which failed to open the gates of conversion in an inclusive way to 400,000 Russian-speaking Israelis, so that they would stop being second-class Israelis.”

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.