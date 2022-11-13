The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir calls to end recognition of Reform conversions for Aliyah

Ben-Gvir wishes to establish a situation in which only those who have been converted by Orthodox rabbis will be entitled to immigrate to Israel according to the Law of Return.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 09:34

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 09:36
Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and members of the party speak to the press after a meeting with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the President's residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and members of the party speak to the press after a meeting with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the President's residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit chair MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has demanded to overturn the High Court ruling recognizing Reform conversion for the purpose of the Law of Return - Kan public broadcasting radio reported on Sunday. 

Ben-Gvir has added a new demand to bring to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of the coalition negotiations, regarding the ruling that recognizes Reform conversion to Judaism for those who are interested in making aliyah. 

Since 1970 Israel’s Law of Return has applied not only to people who are considered Jews according to Orthodox law but also to converts from the Reform and Conservative movements despite the conversions not being recognized by the Chief Rabbinate in Israel.

"Ben-Gvir is dangerous to the Jewish people because he threatens to cut the delicate seams that bind Israel and the Diaspora at the most sensitive point.”

Reform Rabbi Adv. Uri Regev

According to Kan, Ben-Gvir wishes to establish a situation in which only those who have been converted by Orthodox rabbis will be entitled to immigrate to Israel according to the Law of Return. In addition, according to the report, the party is formulating a move to coordinate the demand with the other coalition partners in the haredi parties and in the Religious Zionist party.

Responding to Ben-Gvir's statement, Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai said that canceling the clause recognizing Reform conversion will cause "a rift between us and the richest and strongest Jewish community in the world." He added that canceling the recognition sends a message to Diaspora Jews that they “are not part of us." 

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. (credit: ASI EFRATI) Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. (credit: ASI EFRATI)

"Ben-Gvir is dangerous to the Jewish people because he threatens to cut the delicate seams that bind Israel and the Diaspora at the most sensitive point,” said Reform Rabbi Adv. Uri Regev, CEO of the Hiddush Organization for Religious Freedom and Equality.

“It is important to understand that those who seek to undermine the High Court ruling and strengthen the Chief Rabbinate also want to cancel the State of Israel's recognition of Modern Orthodox converts, against whom the Rabbinate struggles just as much as it struggles against Reform and Conservative converts.”



Tags aliyah orthodox jews diaspora jews law of return israel conversion reform jews itamar ben-gvir Reform Movement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

Antisemitic book from Kyrie Irving scandal a bestseller on Amazon, Apple

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by