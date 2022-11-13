Ben-Gvir calls to end recognition of Reform conversions for Aliyah

Otzma Yehudit chair MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has demanded to overturn the High Court ruling recognizing Reform conversion for the purpose of the Law of Return - Kan public broadcasting radio reported on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir has added a new demand to bring to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of the coalition negotiations, regarding the ruling that recognizes Reform conversion to Judaism for those who are interested in making aliyah.

Since 1970 Israel’s Law of Return has applied not only to people who are considered Jews according to Orthodox law but also to converts from the Reform and Conservative movements despite the conversions not being recognized by the Chief Rabbinate in Israel.

According to Kan, Ben-Gvir wishes to establish a situation in which only those who have been converted by Orthodox rabbis will be entitled to immigrate to Israel according to the Law of Return. In addition, according to the report, the party is formulating a move to coordinate the demand with the other coalition partners in the haredi parties and in the Religious Zionist party.

Responding to Ben-Gvir's statement, Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai said that canceling the clause recognizing Reform conversion will cause "a rift between us and the richest and strongest Jewish community in the world." He added that canceling the recognition sends a message to Diaspora Jews that they “are not part of us."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. (credit: ASI EFRATI)

"Ben-Gvir is dangerous to the Jewish people because he threatens to cut the delicate seams that bind Israel and the Diaspora at the most sensitive point,” said Reform Rabbi Adv. Uri Regev, CEO of the Hiddush Organization for Religious Freedom and Equality.

“It is important to understand that those who seek to undermine the High Court ruling and strengthen the Chief Rabbinate also want to cancel the State of Israel's recognition of Modern Orthodox converts, against whom the Rabbinate struggles just as much as it struggles against Reform and Conservative converts.”