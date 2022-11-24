Iranian hacker group "Moses Staff" published on Thursday a series of video clips taken from security cameras of Wednesday's attack in Jerusalem, according to reports from Hebrew media.

The group published the video clips on Telegram, which captured the moment of the bomb explosion on Wednesday on the bus at the city's entrance.

One of the published videos was accompanied by a caption in Hebrew, saying: "For a long time we have control over all your activities, step by step and moment by moment."

Wednesday's attack on two buses in Jerusalem killed one and injured 19.

Details on the "Moses Staff" group and what they claim

The group has previously published many threats against Israel and even distributed photos about a year ago that were allegedly taken at Defense Minister Benny Gantz's home. The group has also published details of Israeli soldiers, personal documents from Israeli companies and published leaks and details of hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the past, according to Ynet.

VISUAL DEPICTION OF A HACKER (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The leaks that the hacker group published were also accompanied by aggressive texts. One said: "We will follow you where you don't think we will. This is just the beginning."

Another message, referencing Gantz, said: "We know all your decisions and we will hit where you don't think. We have secret documents from the Defense Ministry and of Benny Gantz. We have news, reports, operational maps and information about your units and forces. We will publish this information to inform the whole world of your crimes."

Citing the hackers, the report says the group also has high-quality satellite photos of Israel.