After rumors were spread claiming Israeli author and journalist Lihi Lapid, the wife of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is Christian, Lapid revealed that she is the great-granddaughter of former Tel Aviv Chief Rabbi Moshe Avigdor Amiel in an Instagram post expressing shock at the rumors on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lihi Lapid (@lihilapid)

"I sued the man who spread the lie that I am not Jewish because I am the great-granddaughter of Rabbi Amiel of blessed memory. Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv," wrote Lapid on Instagram. "He was the chief rabbi of Antwerp for 16 years and then he was called to come to the Holy Land - and he came. The rabbi in whom Zionism burned, came in 1936 to be the chief rabbi of the young city that rose in the sands."

Lapid stated that she sued Rabbi Tovia Singer, an American rabbi who founded an organization called Outreach Judaism, for publicizing the rumor in a campaign during the Israeli elections.

"I sued Rabbi Singer because no one will place doubt on my Jewishness," wrote Lapid. "Because my Judaism together with my Zionism is my identity, and it is a pulsing and active part of my life, starting from the family Kiddush every week with challah on the table, through the holidays to being a proud mother whose son enlists in the armored corps to protect the country."

Rav Moshe Avigdor Amiel (credit: The religious kibbutz archive via the PikiWiki)

The prime minister's wife explained that a few days before the election her website was hacked and the hacker began publishing false posts in her name, including a claim that she isn't Jewish.

"It never occurred to me that they would spread fake pictures of me and Yair with a cross, that a rabbi by the name of Tovia Singer would come and start a delusional interview campaign about my support for Christianity and spread horrific videos against me."

Singer apologizes for rumor

"Rabbi Tovia Singer realized his mistake. He will issue an apology. It is of course too late, as they planned, and I am sure his apology will not reach everyone who believed this lie. It will certainly not reach the hundreds of thousands of followers of the nimble Likud tweeters who spread this lie. They dance on the blood and attach a fake photo with a fake cross to it."

Lapid added that Singer has already apologized to her and that she is not demanding payment from him. "The money is not important to me. What's important is my name. What's important is my Judaism."

"My Judaism is Zionist and Israeli and full of warmth and love - one where the holidays and Shabbat are part of life, we do Kiddush on Fridays, Liori blesses the challah, and yes, I fast on Yom Kippur," wrote Lapid. "I sued because I will not allow them to shame the memory of my dear father, peace be upon him, and the memory of his father's proud Jewish family, the people of the Old Yishuv in Jerusalem and the builders of the land (the respected Mann family in Jerusalem), some of whom still wear a kippah."