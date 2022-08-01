The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shin Bet investigates threatening letters sent to Lihi Lapid

Several emails containing insults, curses and threats against the Lapid family were sent to Lihi Lapid's email address.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 05:24
Shin Bet (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Shin Bet (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

In recent weeks, the Prime Minister's Office contacted the Shin Bet with a request to investigate threats received against Prime Minister Yair Lapid's wife, Lihi Lapid, in an anonymous email.

Several emails were sent this month from the same address, containing blasphemy, curses and threats against Lapid and her family members. The request was accepted by the Shin Bet, and the person who sent the emails was located and warned. Shin Bet said it had determined that the threat level was low and security instructions were forwarded to Lapid's protective detail.

"The incitement and division are coming - it's terrible and scary," said Lihi Lapid following a report in Walla regarding the threats. "This is another reminder of why we must all find [what unifies and connects us]."

Last month, Lapid received an e-mail that wished her family to end up "smeared on the road" and be afflicted by "brain metastases."

"The incitement and division are coming - it's terrible and scary."

Lihi Lapid

"How did a whore like you and a dog like your husband get to such a status," read the title of the email.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

A few days later, another email arrived from the same address, insulting members of Lapid's family, including her children, with similar words. An email was also sent to Lapid's sister and her family, which said, "They will end up like Yair's b**** sister on the road and Yair the son of the Nazi whore will have cancer. Shlomit and Yair Mengele will have cancer in their eyes, amen, and every day we pray for this soon at your funerals burn."

Indictment

About two months ago, an indictment was filed against Ilana Sporta Haniya, a political activist, for blackmailing then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and for possessing and carrying a weapon. Sporta, a 64-year-old resident of Ashkelon, wrote two threatening letters: the first envelope was addressed in her handwriting to Gilat Bennett, and she sent it to the college in Ra'anana where Bennett works.

The envelope contained a 5.56mm bullet and a sheet of paper with the printed text: "This is the bullet. May it hurt your soft belly, Naftali Bennett, and it will directly hurt Yoni Bennett if you don't resign." The second envelope was addressed in her handwriting to Yoni, Bennett's son, and sent to the family home in Ra'anana. Inside this envelope, Sporta placed a bullet of the same size and a sheet of paper reading: "This is the bullet that will hit Winter, your Gilat the swindler or you, Naftali Bennett the swindler, [I advise you to] resign."

Sporta is a political activist who often publishes political ads on social networks and participates in political demonstrations and protests.



Tags Shin Bet Yair Lapid death threat lihi lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by