4 suspects arrested in Tira murders case

Four residents of Tira suspected of being involved in the murder of two people were arrested on Saturday, according to Israel Police.

A resident of Tayibe and a resident of Tira were killed when the suspects fired at a cafe where three people were present on Saturday evening.

Israel Police's Central Unit and Special Patrol Unit, as well as officers from the Tira police station and the canine unit, arrested four residents of Tira and seized a firearm on Saturday night.

The suspects will be brought to a hearing on Sunday with a request to have their arrest extended.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Tira, November 26, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police held a situation assessment after the shooting, stressing that this is a "serious incident" as it targeted a crowded place and endangered law-abiding citizens.

Police also decided to increase targeted operative activities against mobs operating in the city.

Murders come just two days after shooting in Tira

The murders on Saturday night come just two days after two men were shot and killed in Tira while sitting in their car near a cemetery.

Initial reports indicated that the murders on Saturday night came as revenge for the murders on Thursday. The murders seem to be part of an ongoing blood feud, according to Israeli media.