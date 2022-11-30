The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US committed to reopening consulate, two-state solution - Hady Amr

Hady Amr stressed that President Joe Biden “remains fully committed to a two-state solution, which he made clear in Jerusalem.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 17:20
US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

WASHINGTON - “The US remains committed to reopening our consulate general in Jerusalem,” said Hady Amr, the newly-appointed special representative for Palestinian affairs at the State Department.

“I continue to believe that reopening the consulate [puts] the US in the best position to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people,” he said Wednesday in a press briefing. “We're going to continue to discuss this issue with our Israeli and Palestinian partners. At the same time, we right now have a dedicated team of colleagues on the ground working in Jerusalem and our Office of Palestinian Affairs, every single day on engagement with and outreach to Palestinians.”

“We're going to continue to discuss this issue with our Israeli and Palestinian partners. At the same time, we right now have a dedicated team of colleagues on the ground working in Jerusalem and our Office of Palestinian Affairs, every single day on engagement with and outreach to Palestinians.”

Hady Amr

Hady Amr's new post for Palestinian affairs

Amr, who previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, was elevated last week to his current role, a move that is seen as an upgrade to the relationship between the US and the Palestinian Authority. So far there was no designated representative for Palestinian affairs within the State Department.

THEN-US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)THEN-US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in 2016. (credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)

“The creation of this role is unprecedented and elevates the Palestinian issues and our engagement on it,” Amr said. “This move is completely consistent with the Biden administration's commitment to strengthen US engagement with the Palestinian people and leadership that we've launched since day one and even before taking office.”

He went on to say that the Biden Administration's creation of the Special Representative position “bolsters our ability to manage challenges in the Israeli-Palestinian relationship, as well as bolstering the interests of Palestinians relationships with Israel and other partners in the region with whom I'll be engaging as well.”

He also stressed that President Joe Biden “remains fully committed to a two-state solution, which he made clear in Jerusalem.”

“And as he stated then, the administration supports the two states along the 67 lines where a mutually agreed swap remains the best way to achieve equal measures of security, prosperity, freedom, democracy, justice for Palestinians as well as Israelis,” said Amr.

Speaking about his new role, Amr said that “it's a real honor to serve as the US government's first representative to the Palestinian people and leadership.”



Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians diplomacy Israeli Palestinian Conflict Two State Solution
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by