46-year-old stabbed in Kfar Yasif, in critical condition

Medical teams that were called to the scene reported that the injured man was stabbed several times in his torso.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 23:36
Kfar Yasif (photo credit: TAMAR HAYARDENI/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Kfar Yasif
(photo credit: TAMAR HAYARDENI/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A 46-year-old resident of Deir al-Assad was stabbed on Wednesday evening near a cafe in Kfar Yasif in northern Israel. The MDA team that arrived at the scene gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya suffering from several stab wounds to his torso and his condition is described as critical.

As soon as he arrived at the hospital, he was rushed to the shock room. There, the medical staff had to resuscitate him and reported that he was suffering from several stab wounds to his torso.

Upon receiving the report, the police began searching for suspects in the area and collecting evidence at the scene. Furthermore, an investigation into the circumstances of the case was opened.

Israel Police. (credit: PEXELS) Israel Police. (credit: PEXELS)

Tirat Carmel murders

Last weekend two young men, aged 23 and 26, were shot to death in the city of Tirat Carmel. The two were mortally wounded near the cemetery in the city, apparently while sitting in the car, and were pronounced dead at Meir Hospital. The victims, Yazen Masri and Ayman Samara, are cousins ​​and the motive for the murders is believed to have been revenge as part of an ongoing blood feud.



Tags nahariya north stabbing Attack stabbing attack
