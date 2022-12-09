The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
2023 ‘TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards’ to be held in Israel

Previous installments of the TIME100 Impact Awards have recognized architect David Adjaye, musicians Ellie Goulding and other prominent global leaders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 08:00
TIME Magazine announced in a video on Friday that the 2023 ‘TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards’ will take place in Israel’s capital of Jerusalem for the first time. 

TIME Magazine's video announcing that the 2023 "TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards" will take place in Israel.

Founded in 2022 as an extension of the TIME 100 – an annual listicle of the 100 most influential people in the worldthe Gala and Impact Awards recognize eight extraordinary individuals across the globe who have used their influence to build a better future

“This year, for the first time, we are bringing the impact of the TIME100 to a place that has become a center for the culture and the arts, for culture and achievement… a place where together we’ll spotlight world-changing efforts to build a better future,” said TIME Magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. 

Shop window at Munich Airport featuring promotions for TIME magazine (2004). (credit: Sandra.savaglio via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Shop window at Munich Airport featuring promotions for TIME magazine (2004). (credit: Sandra.savaglio via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards

Previous installments of the TIME100 Impact Awards have recognized architect David Adjaye, musicians Ellie Goulding and WILL.I.AM, female entrepreneur Huda Kattan and other leaders in prominent fields, such as science and engineering. 

Award recipients will be celebrated during an exclusive, invite-only evening gala in Jerusalem, where TIME will convene global and regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the TIME100 community. TIME hosted the awards in Dubai and Singapore.

“We are proud to partner with TIME to highlight the leaders driving the latest global innovations at the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards in Israel,” said Canadian-Jewish businessman Sylvan Adams. “This is an opportunity to showcase to TIME’s tens of millions of readers around the world the wonderful things happening here – where cooperation between Jews and Arabs, and new discoveries and innovations are everyday miracles.”

“For 100 years, TIME has told the story of our world through the leaders who move it… they motivate us, they captivate us, they inspire us,” Felsenthal declared. 



Tags journalism award Most Influential People Time
