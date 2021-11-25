The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza operation feature in TIME's top 100 photos of 2021

Snapshots of Israeli life, from Netanyahu's swansong as Israel's longest-serving PM to the Gaza wreckage left in the wake of yet another military operation, were featured in TIME Magazine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 18:21

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 18:22
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and scenes from May's Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza feature in Time magazine's list of top 100 photos of 2021 released on Wednesday.
Every year, Time magazine selects 100 of the most iconic photos of the year. 
In 2021, snapshots of Israeli life featured prominently, from Netanyahu's swansong as Israel's longest-serving prime minister to the Gaza wreckage left in the wake of yet another military operation.
The Netanyahu photo picked by Time shows a defeated Benjamin Netanyahu looking on at empty seats in the Knesset plenum on June 13, hours before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new government was sworn in.
The vote of confidence in the new Bennett-Lapid government ended Netanyahu's 12-year reign.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
One of the Gaza photos selected by TIME features a Palestinian girl standing inside her destroyed home after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect. 
The photo can be seen on the bottom left corner of a tweet posted by TIME showcasing some of the covers which use photos picked in the magazine's list.
Another photo shows Palestinian children sitting together under a make-shift tent constructed during the 15-day war in Gaza, holding Palestinian flags and candles.


