The organization Young Israel in Israel, which represents the National Council of Young Israel’s (NCYI) expanding presence in the Jewish state, hosted a special Bar and Bat Mitzvah event for 30 deaf and hearing-impaired individuals on Wednesday.

This was one of the initiatives started by Young Israel, which is called the Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing-Impaired.

The initiative was done in conjunction with World Mizrachi and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Statements by organization officials

“It is an incredible privilege for the National Council of Young Israel to be able to help facilitate such a meaningful and memorable Bar and Bat Mitzvah celebration for these wonderful young men and women that are committed to thriving in every way possible despite the physical challenges that they face,” said NCYI President Rabbi David Warshaw. “This magical experience is something that these families will undoubtedly remember forever.”

The Wednesday event started at the Beit Knesset Nitzanim in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood, then continued into the Old City for a tour and ceremony at the Western Wall.

Daniel Meyer, Executive Director of Young Israel in Israel, said that "there are few more rewarding things than witnessing a child who, despite his or her limitations, realizes that they are being counted and can celebrate in a way that respects their specific needs and interests."