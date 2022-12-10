The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

National Council of Young Israel hosted Bar and Bat Mitzvahs for 30 deaf and hearing-impaired youth

The Wednesday event started at the Beit Knesset Nitzanim in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood and then continued into the Old City for a tour and ceremony at the Western Wall.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 04:21
As part of its Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing-Impaired, Young Israel in Israel, together with World Mizrachi and the Jewish Agency for Israel, helped thirty deaf and hearing-impaired youth from throughout Israel celebrate their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs at the Western Wall in Jerusalem (photo credit: NACHSHON PHILIPSON)
As part of its Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing-Impaired, Young Israel in Israel, together with World Mizrachi and the Jewish Agency for Israel, helped thirty deaf and hearing-impaired youth from throughout Israel celebrate their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs at the Western Wall in Jerusalem
(photo credit: NACHSHON PHILIPSON)

The organization Young Israel in Israel, which represents the National Council of Young Israel’s (NCYI) expanding presence in the Jewish state, hosted a special Bar and Bat Mitzvah event for 30 deaf and hearing-impaired individuals on Wednesday.

This was one of the initiatives started by Young Israel, which is called the Judaic Heritage Program for the Deaf and Hearing-Impaired

The initiative was done in conjunction with World Mizrachi and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Statements by organization officials

“It is an incredible privilege for the National Council of Young Israel to be able to help facilitate such a meaningful and memorable Bar and Bat Mitzvah celebration for these wonderful young men and women that are committed to thriving in every way possible despite the physical challenges that they face,” said NCYI President Rabbi David Warshaw. “This magical experience is something that these families will undoubtedly remember forever.” 

The Wednesday event started at the Beit Knesset Nitzanim in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood, then continued into the Old City for a tour and ceremony at the Western Wall.

Over 20,000 people attend first central selichot service of 2022 at the Western Wall (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) Over 20,000 people attend first central selichot service of 2022 at the Western Wall (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Daniel Meyer, Executive Director of Young Israel in Israel, said that "there are few more rewarding things than witnessing a child who, despite his or her limitations, realizes that they are being counted and can celebrate in a way that respects their specific needs and interests."

"There are few more rewarding things than witnessing a child who, despite his or her limitations, realizes that they are being counted and can celebrate in a way that respects their specific needs and interests."

Daniel Meyer


Tags Jerusalem Western Wall bar mitzva deaf
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by