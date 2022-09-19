The Jewish Agency is adapting itself to the Russian information laws and has therefore not shared the information of aliyah applicants with its Israeli office since September 14.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that the Russian Jewish Agency offices are in the midst of establishing a local call center that will give service to those interested in aliyah - instead of the service provided by the agency’s “Global Center” in Jerusalem.

In addition, the agency has put about 40 of its local employees, who mainly facilitate the aliyah process from cities in Russia’s periphery, on paid time off (PTO). The agency confirmed the information on Monday, saying that this is “a process of reorganization.”

Why is the Russian Jewish Agency suddenly keeping quiet?

The Post revealed exclusively in July that the Russian Justice Ministry has requested the liquidation of the Jewish Agency’s activities in Russia. Russian authorities have been interrogating the agency for the past few years, claiming that they are violating laws that do not allow sharing information of Russian citizens with other countries or entities affiliated with foreign countries.

According to information obtained by the Post, the Global Center has received 80,000 calls from Russia and Belarus, and there are about 40,000 applicants who have received approval to make aliyah. Over the past few months, approximately 2,000 olim (immigrants) from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Israel monthly.

Russian immigrants (Olim) attend an event marking the 25th anniversary of the great Russian Aliya, immigration, from the former Soviet Union to Israel, at the Jerusalem Convention Center, on December 24, 2015. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

There have already been two court hearings in Moscow regarding the agency’s status in Russia and Israeli diplomatic officials such as President Isaac Herzog have decided to also find a solution by speaking to the authorities. Herzog spoke to President Vladimir Putin on the matter and sources close to the Israeli president have said that they are optimistic regarding the situation.

A month ago, the hearing on the closure of the agency’s Russian office was postponed by a month, with Moscow’s Basmanny Court setting September 19 as the new date. The hearing is expected to take place Monday morning.