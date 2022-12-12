The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Israel Police official: Guardian of the Walls was just the beginning

Retired police official Uri Bar-Lev warned that the police "will not be able to meet their goals; the next incident will be much more serious."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, 103FM
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 09:32
Lt.-Col. Dori Saar during Operation Guardian of the Walls. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Lt.-Col. Dori Saar during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Former senior Israel Police official Uri Bar-Lev warned 103FM on Monday morning about the security challenges that Israel Police is about to face, saying that "Operation Guardian of the Walls was just the beginning."

Guardian of the Walls was the operation carried out between Israel and the Gaza Strip in the Spring of 2021 during which dozens were killed and even more were injured, and violent riots broke out in some of Israel's mixed Jewish-Arab cities. He, however, says that the operation was just a "promo" for the real thing.

"The Israel Police, faced with the challenges it faces - is a police system that will not be able to meet its goals," Bar-Lev warned. "Neither the higher-ups nor the citizens are prepared for the necessary level of security. We saw it in Guardian of the Walls. The next incident will be much more serious."

"Neither the higher-ups nor the citizens are prepared for the necessary level of security."

Former senior Israel Police official Uri Bar-Lev

Israel's police chief under fire

The statement came amid tensions surrounding current Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

The incumbent police chief has faced criticism for the police force's lack of readiness in the face of crises, such as Operation Guardian of the Walls and the resulting riots that broke out in mixed Jewish-Arab cities throughout Israel such as Lod and Acre.

Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at Itamar Ben-Gvir's daughter's Bat Mitzvah ceremony in Kiryat Arba, December 8, 2022. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90) Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at Itamar Ben-Gvir's daughter's Bat Mitzvah ceremony in Kiryat Arba, December 8, 2022. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

Shabtai has also been criticized for his handling of the police during the Mount Meron tragedy, one of the worst disasters in Israeli history which saw 45 people crushed to death on Lag Ba'omer. These criticisms have worsened following the publication of the police recordings from the incident, which saw police officers' pleas for help and reinforcements going unheeded until it was too late.

These criticisms have also been compounded by accusations that Shabtai is trying to win the favor of incoming national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is considered an extremist on the right wing and who wishes to gain extra powers in his future control over Israel Police. 

Further tensions also have risen in relation to Ben-Gvir's opposition to recent appointments within the police.

"Powers cannot be taken from the police commissioner," Bar-Lev said in regard to Ben-Gvir's desire to transfer powers to the national security ministry. "Each public security minister (the former name of the national security minister position) comes and outlines a policy. Each minister controls the budget of the police, and that's how it's been for at least the past 30 years."

He emphasized, "There is a bold line marked with a red highlighter that the minister does not get involved in investigations."

Bar-Lev also denied that he might be appointed to the position of police commissioner. "I heard that rumor," he said. "It's not going to happen. We have a commissioner who is continuing his duties."



Tags Israel Police itamar ben-gvir Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy Operation Guardian of the Walls Kobi Shabtai
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by