Shufersal cuts and freezes prices of 320 products

Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) has announced that it has cut and frozen the prices of over 320 products for six months. The products are in a range of categories ranging from food and dairy, to soft drinks, and snacks, and cleaning, healthcare, and toiletry products.

70 Shufersal private brand products and the rest from a list of well-known companies

Which items will receive price cuts?

The items includeincluding Strauss, Tnuva, Osem, Sano and other suppliers, most of whom have announced price hikes recently.Shufersal's latest move follows public criticism after it back down and raised prices on some of Tnuva's more popular products after initially refusing to stock the affected items

Among the items no on the list of the products whose prices are being cut and frozen by Shufersal are Strauss's Symphony cheese (NIS 11 cut to NIS 10), even though it is included in the price rises announced by Strauss last week. Tnuva's GO yogurts, also included in that company's price hikes, will now sell for NIS 5 instead of NIS 5.90.

list of prices to be cut and frozen include wet wipes, diapers, skin care and shampoos, washing detergents and cleaning products

Healthcare and toiletry products on the. Food items include pastas and noodles, cereals, dough, pickles, frozen products, juices and ice creams as well as ketchup, soup almonds, and Osem's iconic Bisli snacks.

