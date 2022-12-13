The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
16-year-old boy stabbed in school in severe condition

A group of masked assailants broke into the school in Rehovot, stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 19:33

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2022 19:38
Police officers guard the entrance to a school in Rehovot, where a boy studying at the school was stabbed by 4 masked men, December 13, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Police officers guard the entrance to a school in Rehovot, where a boy studying at the school was stabbed by 4 masked men, December 13, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a high school in Rehovot on Tuesday morning and is in severe condition, according to Maariv. He was evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center suffering from multiple stab wounds in the upper body.

The motive for the attack is as yet unclear but is thought to be criminal.

According to witness testimony, a group of masked assailants avoided the security guard at the school gate by jumping a fence. The victim tried to barricade himself in a room to avoid the attack, but the attackers broke the door and proceeded to severely injure the victim before fleeing the scene.

Testimonies by students of the high school led the police to arrest four suspects in connection to the attack, three of which are minors and one is 18 years old. They are not students of the school where the attack happened.

The suspects have so far denied any connection to the incident. All the suspects have criminal pasts including violence, assault, property crimes and in one case, drug-related charges. One of the suspects recently got out of prison for assault, Mako reported.

Police officers guard the entrance to a school in Rehovot, where a boy studying at the school was stabbed by 4 masked men, December 13, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Educating against violence

The Education Ministry announced that on Wednesday morning, all schools in the country are to dedicate the first hour of the day to education against violence. This comes as a reaction to a recent spate of violent incidents, the attack in Rehovot being only the most recent one.

The Education Ministry's statement added that the violence in schools is part of a broader phenomenon, with other instances being violence on the roads, on social media, in hospitals and in sports venues.

"The violence in Israeli society has become a pandemic and has infiltrated the education system as well," said Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton. "Violent incidents that involve youth force the system to continue to strengthen its practice of preventing violence and stopping the system in rare situations in order to hold a discussion with the students. Our message as a system is perfectly clear - violence will not be welcome in our schools! It's in our hands to defeat it, adults and youth as one."



Tags school police violence education ministry Rehovot stabbing attack
