The Intelligence Ministry on Monday unveiled the country’s first-ever national intelligence estimate report in the vein of such regular cyclical reports issued in the US and other Western countries, with The Jerusalem Post obtaining a first copy.

According to the report, the world is at a transition point analogous to being on the verge of a cliff, after which a series of crises striking simultaneously will reorder the planet’s geopolitics, the place of technology, the economic order and a variety of other fields from health to energy.

Recommendations from a team of eight experts addressed all critical areas related to national power and resilience, including, but going far beyond, mere military power.

These recommendations focused on advancing key geopolitical alliances, serving as a geopolitical and technological bridge between countries and preemptively filling potential gaps in national resilience.

Some of the “danger” areas discussed were health, energy and water.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern, October 17, 2021. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)

What did the report say about Israel?

Although the report also recognized a major change in Israel’s positioning in that it has evolved from an energy-weak country to somewhere between an energy neutral or strong country due to recent decades findings of natural gas in its maritime coastal areas.

The recommendations were being presented to a special conference on Monday including officials from all of the arms of Israel’s defense and intelligence wings.

A schedule for the conference obtained by the Jerusalem Post, though it is closed to the public, indicated that an unnamed top intelligence official – usually reserved for Mossad or Shin Bet officials – will present.

Former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin, former national security council chief Yaakov Amidror, Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern and Intelligence Ministry Director-General Alex Dan and some foreign intelligence officials were among the other presenters.

Senior intelligence ministry official Victor Israel, taking the lead on the report and the conference, said, “The state needs to work harder at strengthening national resilience.”

Explaining the thinking behind formulating the report, Israel noted one example, such as that until now, when there was a crisis in an arena like the environmental arena, there has been only limited attention, but that such processes are on the verge of passing a tipping point where the negative impact on society will be much more massive.

He said that the US issues such a report every four years and that NATO, the EU, Singapore and large corporations like RAND regularly issue relevant reports, and that this intelligence estimate tracked many of those reports.

The senior intelligence ministry official said that the report was also a distinct change for his Horizons department which often looks ahead to trends which are 20 year away, whereas this report had more of a shorter term trends focus with a 10-year outer limit.

In addition, Israel said that the report looked closely at the mutual interaction between the various trends, such that problems with the environment, with faith in government institutions, global health problems, supply issues and economic downturns could lead to a cumulative destabilizing impact.

According to the report, it may not be easy for Israel to maintain a geopolitical balance between positive relations with the US, China and Russia all at the same time as these powers move from competition to greater conflict.

In many ways, the expectation that these tectonic struggles will replace the war with terror groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS as what defines national identities, is a disadvantage for Israel. Jerusalem thrived when countries from all corners of the globe looked for it for ideas for combating terror.