The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Witness in Case 4000: They thought I'd come carrying Netanyahu's head

Dr. Yifat Ben-Hai Segev, former chairman of the Cable and Satellite Council, told the District Court that she is subject to "slander and leaks intended to scare me from telling the truth."

By BINI ASHKENAZI/WALLA
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 18:54
Dr. Yifat Ben-Hai Segev testifies in Case 4000 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Dr. Yifat Ben-Hai Segev testifies in Case 4000
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The cross-examination continued for Case 4000 on Monday at the Jerusalem District Court, with Dr. Yifat Ben-Hai Segev, former chairman of the Cable and Satellite Council, being questioned by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense attorney, Boaz Ben Tzur.

The prosecution witness, whom the prosecution asked to present as a hostile witness, said at the beginning of her statement that since her testimony last week, she finds herself "subject to slander and pointless leaks, all of which have the purpose of scaring me from telling the truth. I am determined to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

Ben-Hai Segev claimed during her cross-examination that the investigation conducted on her by the Israel Securities Authority was biased and that the investigators asked for Netanyahu's "head" in advance.

"It was clear to me from day one that they were trying to connect Netanyahu to the process," she said. "The goal was marked in advance and now all we had to do was get the pieces moving."

Ben Tzur showed several correspondences in court aimed at proving that the person who leaked the information about the meeting between Ben-Hai Segev and David Sharan, the head of Netanyahu's office, to Israeli businessman Shaul Elovitch was not Netanyahu but David Sharan himself.

Police Inspector arrives at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem yesterday to question him in connection with Case 4000. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Police Inspector arrives at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem yesterday to question him in connection with Case 4000. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Ben Tzur then claimed that Ben-Hai Segev was misled into having to serve Netanyahu's head on a platter.

The dialogue was then as follows:

Ben Tzur: Your understanding in the investigation at the Securities Authority was that it was Netanyahu who leaked the information about your meeting with Sharan to Elovitch?

Ben-Hai Segev: That's why I brought up political affiliation. I told them that I have no interest in defending Netanyahu, and I do not come from his political camp.

Ben Tzur: It came up several times in the investigation?

Ben-Hai Segev: Of course, otherwise why would I mention political affiliation? They expected me to come with a knife held in between my teeth, carrying Netanyahu's head.

Ben Tzur later continued to try and crack the prosecution's theory that Ben-Hai Segev got the impression during her investigation by the police that the level of prioritization of the Bezeq-Yes merger came from the director-general of the Communications Ministry at the time, Shlomo Filber, on Netanyahu's behalf.

Ben Tzur presented a letter that the witness sent to Netanyahu in which all the relevant factors were written.

Ben Tzur: You said that the issue should be moved forward as soon as possible and at a high priority level. Now in the investigation, did they make you understand that the attempt to move it forward came from Filber?

Ben-Hai Segev: I understood in the investigation that, yes, it all started with Filber.

At that point, Ben-Hai Segev said what could be considered an explanation for her contradictory testimony towards the position of the prosecutor's office: "Beyond that, they made me think that I was a criminal, that everything was done hurriedly, that there were no discussions or correspondence prior, and that the Communications Ministry was not involved."

Ben Tzur: They asked to declare you here in court as a hostile witness, and said that you did not say in your investigation that Mr. Berger, for a certain time, did not hold a position of control. They told you, "Excuse me, you didn't say that in your report to the police and you are therefore a hostile witness."

Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh objected, saying, "This is a deception of the court. What we said is that Berger delayed things for his own reasons and she didn't say that in her testimony to the police. The second reason was that we were talking about general hostility, a legal concept recognized in case law. And the witness, even today, says that the things she said in her investigation were not true."

Ben-Hai Segev: I am asking the judges to protect me, there is a limit to how much you can defame me.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman: This is a conversation between two lawyers right now, [you] cannot intervene.

What is Netanyahu accused of?

Case 4000 (the Bezek-Walla affair) is the most incriminating for the former prime minister. It deals with regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of shekels that Netanyahu allegedly granted to Elovich. In return, according to the indictment, Elovich worked to bias the coverage on the Walla! website in Netanyahu's favor. In this case, Netanyahu is accused of bribery.

Shaul Elovich, the controlling owner of the Eurocom group through which he controlled a number of public companies, including the Bezeq group and Walla!, is accused alongside his wife Iris Elovich of bribery and obstruction of justice in Case 4000.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court Trial Case 4000
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by