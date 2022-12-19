70-year-old man in serious condition after choking on sufganiyah

A 70-year-old man was evacuated to Laniado Medical Center in Netanya after choking on a sufganiyah on Monday.

First responders treated the unconscious man on the scene and then transported him to the hospital while carrying out resuscitation procedure.

Magen David Adom medics described arriving on the scene: "We found the man lying on the ground without a heartbeat and not breathing. We started resuscitation immediately... During the treatment, we retrieved a piece of dough from his throat with special equipment. We evacuated him to the hospital continuing resuscitation, during which he was in unstable and serious condition."

Surprisingly dangerous donuts

Sufganiyot surprisingly often lead to serious injuries. In the past, there were a lot of reported incidents of people choking on the doughy concoction, but that is not all. While most people enjoy the feast, bakers preparing the popular Hanukkah treat pay the real price, often suffering from what is called "baker’s asthma."

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah said in response to a similar incident in the past: “It is important to take care when feeding young children or older people sufganiyot, as these segments of the population have a higher risk of choking while eating and trying to swallow spongy foods such as sufganiyot."