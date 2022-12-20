The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A Hanukkah miracle: Stolen ancient Torah scrolls recovered

The recovered scrolls will soon be returned to the synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 19:54
The recovered Torah scrolls in Rishon Lezion. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The recovered Torah scrolls in Rishon Lezion.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three ancient Torah scrolls were recovered, after being stolen last month from a synagogue in Rishon Lezion, Israel Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The scrolls were found in the possession of two suspects, brothers in their 30s who are residents of Rishon Lezion and were arrested.

The police will ask the court to prolong the suspects' detention.

The Torah scrolls were stolen from the Beit Eliyahu Tunisian Synagogue in Rishon Lezion, after the suspects broke into the synagogue after the Friday evening prayer.

Worshippers who came to the synagogue for the Saturday morning prayers found its interior in ruin, with prayer books torn apart and damage to the prayer rooms themselves.

The recovered Torah scrolls in Rishon Lezion. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The recovered Torah scrolls in Rishon Lezion. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Ancient scrolls

The scrolls were brought to Israel from Djerba, Tunisia, are 180, 150 and 79 years old respectively and possess great sentimental and monetary value. 

After the theft, Rishon Lezion police station began an accelerated investigation during which they used the most advanced technological and forensic means at their disposal, which led directly to the identification and arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the scrolls.

Torah scrolls are a frequent target for thieves, because they can have great historical and monetary value and often synagogues aren't secured thoroughly.



Tags crime police technology rishon lezion Theft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by