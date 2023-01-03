Police to compensate Temple Mount activists who were strip-searched

Israel Police will compensate two Temple Mount activists who were arrested and strip-searched two years ago on suspicion that they were trying to bring a Paschal sacrifice, the Honenu organization announced on Tuesday.

The police will provide the activists with NIS 20,000 in compensation.

Two years ago, police conducted searches in the home of one of the activists due to concerns that they would try to bring a Paschal sacrifice to the Temple Mount. Attorney Menashe Yado wrote in the lawsuit that police removed the contents of the house's closets and brought the activist into the bathroom in order to search his body.

"During the search, the policeman stuck his hand into the activist's underwear. In response to the motion, the plaintiff protested to the policeman and made it clear to him that he was sexually harassing him. The police officers informed the plaintiff that he was being detained at the station on suspicion of insulting religion and he was then taken to a car," wrote Yado.

Once he arrived at the police station, he was forced to undergo another full strip-search.

Jews walk during a visit to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Jerusalem Day, on May 29, 2022. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

"The plaintiff told the police officer that it is illegal to strip a detainee of his underwear as well, but in response, he yelled at him to take off his underwear already. After the plaintiff took off his underwear, he was required to turn around so that the officers could also examine his behind."

At about midnight, the plaintiff was transferred to a detention center and required to strip again. After threatening a lawsuit, police allowed him to wear boxers.

The second activist's house was also raided by police on suspicion that he was keeping goats for sacrifice there. The activist insisted that the goats were meant for entertainment purposes for his children.

"There is a symbolic overlap between the date of publication of the verdict and the date on which it is published - 'This is Hanukkah.' These activists are the 2022 version of the Hasmoneans," said Yado. "All their work and trend is to 'light candles in your holy courtyards.' I am glad that the enforcement authorities came to their senses and realized that the activists' rights were unlawfully violated and they will be compensated. We are convinced that in the future the rights of the activists will not be harmed and that freedom of religion and Jewish worship on the Temple Mount and in all of Israel will grow stronger."

Temple Mount activists ask Ben-Gvir to allow Paschal sacrifice

On Monday, the "Hozrim Lahar" ("Returning to the Mountain") movement sent a letter to new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir asking him to approve the bringing of the Paschal sacrifice this year. A number of members of the movement were arrested last year after attempting to bring the sacrifice.

A record 4,625 Jewish visitors entered the Temple Mount during the Passover holiday last year.