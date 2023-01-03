The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount: 'Israel will not give in to Hamas threats'

The national security minister made the pilgrimage following Palestinian threats and consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 07:07

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 08:09
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (photo credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023
(photo credit: PUBLIC SECURITY MINISTRY)

Israel's new government "will not give in to threats from Hamas," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said as he arrived at Temple Mount on Tuesday morning for his planned pilgrimage to the Jerusalem holy site.

"Temple Mount is the most important place for the Jewish people," the minister said in a statement made following his trip to the controversial site. "We [will] maintain freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians," Ben-Gvir stressed, but added that "Jews will climb the mountain."

"Those who make threats will be dealt with an iron fist," the minister further warned.

Opposition head and former prime minister Yair Lapid had previously warned that such a visit by Ben-Gvir would spark tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank, saying that “as weak as Bibi is, he must this time stand up and tell [Ben-Gvir] not to visit the Temple Mount, since people will die,” Lapid said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir said he would visit the contentious site in the near future.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Ben-Gvir on Monday to discuss Ben-Gvir's intention to visit the site. The Likud confirmed that, following consultations with security establishment officials, Netanyahu did not object to Ben-Gvir's pilgrimage.

This is Ben-Gvir's first trip to the Temple Mount since the November election.

Palestinians warn of violence following Ben-Gvir trip

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials warned the national security minister on Monday that such a trip to Temple Mount would lead to an escalation of violence in the area.

“The repeated Israeli threats to change the historical status quo in the Aqsa Mosque would have serious consequences for everyone,” PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said. He reiterated the Palestinians’ opposition to allowing Jews to pray at the site.

On Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as an unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict."

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Temple Mount Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by