Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount: 'Israel will not give in to Hamas threats'

Israel's new government "will not give in to threats from Hamas," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said as he arrived at Temple Mount on Tuesday morning for his planned pilgrimage to the Jerusalem holy site.

"Temple Mount is the most important place for the Jewish people," the minister said in a statement made following his trip to the controversial site. "We [will] maintain freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians," Ben-Gvir stressed, but added that "Jews will climb the mountain."

"Those who make threats will be dealt with an iron fist," the minister further warned.

Opposition head and former prime minister Yair Lapid had previously warned that such a visit by Ben-Gvir would spark tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank, saying that “as weak as Bibi is, he must this time stand up and tell [Ben-Gvir] not to visit the Temple Mount, since people will die,” Lapid said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Temple Mount on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir said he would visit the contentious site in the near future.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Ben-Gvir on Monday to discuss Ben-Gvir's intention to visit the site. The Likud confirmed that, following consultations with security establishment officials, Netanyahu did not object to Ben-Gvir's pilgrimage.

This is Ben-Gvir's first trip to the Temple Mount since the November election.

Palestinians warn of violence following Ben-Gvir trip

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials warned the national security minister on Monday that such a trip to Temple Mount would lead to an escalation of violence in the area.

“The repeated Israeli threats to change the historical status quo in the Aqsa Mosque would have serious consequences for everyone,” PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said. He reiterated the Palestinians’ opposition to allowing Jews to pray at the site.

On Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as an unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict."

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.