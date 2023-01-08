The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New US group looks to bolster public support for West Bank settlements

Brooklyn businessman Rafi Lazerowitz is helping launch a national non-governmental group called American Friends of Judea and Samaria to help the settler leadership umbrella.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 18:49
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Brooklyn businessman Rafi Lazerowitz’s love affair with Judea and Samaria began at his childhood dinner table as he listened to stories of his parent's friends, who were settling that biblical heartland by living in caravans on undeveloped hilltops.

So he knows firsthand the power a personal connection can play in building alliances. He wants to funnel that kind of informal alliance to help generate public grassroots support in the United States and Canada for the West Bank settlements.

This month, he is helping launch a national non-governmental group called American Friends of Judea and Samaria that would operate as an informal supportive arm in the United States of the Israeli settler leadership umbrella organization, known as the Yesha Council. 

“We want to be an organization that educates the public Jewish and non-Jewish.”

Rafi Lazerowitz

“We want to be an organization that educates the public Jewish and non-Jewish,” said Lazerowitz, who will chair the new group.

It will include “anyone that supports Judea and Samaria or may not know they support Judea and Samaria until they actually get the facts of what is happening on the ground, without a political bias,” he explained in a telephone conversation with The Jerusalem Post from Brooklyn.

Revava - An Orthodox Jewish Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Located between Barkan and Karnei Shomron. Revava, Oct 23, 2018 (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/TPS)Revava - An Orthodox Jewish Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Located between Barkan and Karnei Shomron. Revava, Oct 23, 2018 (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/TPS)

Advocating for and providing information about the West Bank settlements in the US

There are a number of fundraising organizations to support the physical development of the Jewish communities in that region, he said.

But there isn’t a group similarly dedicated, like this one will be, that will provide providing basic information about the region to connect those who support it under one digital and organizational roof, he explained.

The group, which will have a website, is set to launch this month just as the agenda of Israel’s new government, has sparked concerns about the impact of its politics on the American Jewish Diaspora community. 

The timing, however, is coincidental, because Lazerowitz, who has already gathered around him a group of like-minded pro-Israel Americans, has been working on this project since 2018. The group made a pilot trip to the settlements last year. They have meet with former Yesha Council head David Elhayani and former Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni. The latter is on the group’s steering committee and actively worked with Lazerowitz, to formulate a plan for the group, whose launch was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yesha Council has long built connections with the United States as part of a major lobbying effort to generate support for the settlements among politicians on the federal and state level. 

This is an apolitical group, explained Lazerowitz, adding that it is more interested in collecting friends than dollars, although there is a paid membership option with scaled levels. 

“Our goal is to build membership with like-minded people who want to be part of something bigger,” Lazerowitz added.

Among their target groups will be young adults, so they can be informed either before they head to college or when they are in university, Lazerowitz said.

This includes Christian youth, which is influenced by the anti-Israeli sentiments they hear on college campuses, Dilmoni said. 

One idea is to bring young adults, including Evangelicals, to learn about Judea and Samaria, he said. 

Through the membership it is also to counter false reports about Judea and Samaria, by providing accurate information, he said.

Another idea has been to do a week of Judea and Samaria events in US locations such as New York, Dilmoni said. 

Lazerowitz said that in the future, “we want to be the go-to organization for anything [connected to] Judea and Samaria. In 10 years if anyone wants to find out anything about Judea and Samaria, the go-to organization that everyone will talk about is American Friends of Judea and Samaria.

“If you are a student on campus and you have questions about how you can defend Judaea and Samaria to other people on your campus, comets American Friends of Judea and Samaria,” he said. 

“If you are a student on campus and you have questions about how you can defend Judaea and Samaria to other people on your campus, comets American Friends of Judea and Samaria.”

Rafi Lazerowitz

This will gather “all like-minded people under one umbrella group, we want to be a voice for the people and the communities of Judea and Samaria, by gathering people that want to have a voice, that may not have the wherewithal or a family to be part of. 

“We are that family for those people in America who want to feel as if they are part of family,” Lazerowitz said.

He started down this path, he said, because his mother had Israeli friends that lived in the Karnei Shomron settlement who would visit them in the US, he said.

“I would hear stories of how they first lived in caravans with their young kids I thought it was crazy, who would live in caravans and why, 

“When I got a little bit older and I became a teenager in high school I started reading about the area that they lived in,” he said.

He spent time after high school in Karnei Shomron and in Judea and Samaria in general.

“I saw the determination of these people, their commitment, their determination, what their goals were... and what they gave up living under those conditions.

“It hit me that these people are keeping the land of our forefathers our biblical homeland not just for them but for us, for all the Jewish people around the world and we owe it to them and we owe it to ourselves to support them and to be in a voice for them,” Lazerowitz said.



Tags Settlements West Bank judea and samaria yesha
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by