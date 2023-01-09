The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Two yeshiva students accused of severely injuring woman during protest

The prosecutor's office filed an indictment accusing the students of lighting a bin on fire and pushing it down the road, causing it to hit a woman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 13:57
Ultra orthodox jewish men protest against a cellular shop in the Geula neighborhood, Jerusalem, on December 22, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Ultra orthodox jewish men protest against a cellular shop in the Geula neighborhood, Jerusalem, on December 22, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Jerusalem prosecutor's office filed an indictment against 22-year-old Meir Kazav and an unnamed 16-year-old for their alleged involvement in lighting a garbage bin on fire and causing it to fall on a woman who was walking in the area. She was severely injured from the impact.

The two suspects are students in a Jerusalem yeshiva, and the crime they are accused of happened as part of Haredi protests in the city last month.

The indictment accuses the two of causing serious injury under aggravating circumstances, arson, endangerment and impeding a police officer from doing his work. The prosecutor's office requested that the court order the suspects' arrests to extend until the end of the legal proceedings.

How was the woman injured in the protest?

The woman, Mirel Djalowski, a mother to 11 children, was walking by near the protest in which hundreds of haredi men were taking part. According to the indictment, the suspects lit the garbage bin on fire and pushed it down the road, causing it to hit Djalovski and pin her to the wall, injuring her severely.

The medical teams that arrived on the scene took her to the hospital in light condition having suffered injuries to her ribs and abdomen, but a few hours later her condition worsened drastically, and she has been in the hospital on life support ever since.

Ultra orthodox jewish men protest against the autopsy of a 4-year old boy who was murdered by a family member in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot a few days ago, in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Ultra orthodox jewish men protest against the autopsy of a 4-year old boy who was murdered by a family member in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot a few days ago, in Jerusalem, August 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The violent protest took place about a month ago and was attended by hundreds of people who lit garbage bins on fire, blocked traffic and threw stones at police officers on the scene. On a nearby street, protesters damaged a police car. 

The protest broke out as a result of the arrest of a man who was suspected of lighting an electronics store on fire as part of the dispute surrounding kashrut certificates for shops selling cell phones.



