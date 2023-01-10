The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Legal advisers are the first target of judicial reform, says Rothman

The schedule for the entire judicial reform roadmap will be announced at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 21:34

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2023 21:47
MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 10, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 10, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The first step of the coalition’s reform of the judicial system will be to remove the ability of legal advisers in government ministries to make binding decisions, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (RZP) said Tuesday.

Although Rothman will officially only announce the work plan for the legal reforms on Wednesday at 10 a.m., he said the committee would begin next Monday to debate the issue of “the government and ministers’ ability to set their own legal position in their routine operations and in legal proceedings.”

This refers to the change in ministerial legal advisers’ status, whereby they will become personal appointments of the minister and will only issue advice – not legally binding opinions.

What else is in the planned Israeli judicial reforms?

Other parts of the controversial plan, which Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced last Wednesday, include an Override Clause with a 61-MK majority – meaning that 61 MKs can overturn a decision made by the High Court of Justice; cancellation of the “legal unreasonableness” factor in judicial rulings; and changing the makeup of the Judicial Appointments Committee so that the coalition would control all judicial appointments.

The reform includes many amendments and changes to laws. On Wednesday, Rothman is expected to lay out the schedule and details regarding how the process will proceed. Levin on Tuesday said he would be present when Rothman makes his announcement.

JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin holds a news conference at the Knesset, last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) JUSTICE MINISTER Yariv Levin holds a news conference at the Knesset, last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The announcement will be made under a title partly quoting Isaiah, “‘Zion will be delivered with justice’ – returning justice to the judicial system.”

“Throughout history, the legal system and the governing principle of justice has been placed at the heart of the Jewish people’s culture, leadership and government,” Rothman said in a statement. “The nation tasked us with the duty to ensure that the State of Israel and the people of Israel today have an independent and strong judicial system, whose foundations are based on justice.

“When the Knesset legislates, the government governs, and the courts give justice – the public’s trust in all government authorities will increase and expand.

“We are starting a public, transparent and open discussion in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, which will deal with the task that the voters assigned us, and we will not stop until the task is completed,” Rothman said.



Tags law israeli politics justice ministry constitution
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by