Rothman to 'Post': Judicial reforms to strengthen Israeli democracy

The proposed judicial reforms will strengthen democracy in Israel, and harsh rhetoric in opposition was politically motivated, Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman related in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday, as he explained the next steps for the plan.

The reform was announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday, but the items had been discussed throughout the 2022 general election. Following the announcement, as backlash erupted with dramatic criticisms about the end of democracy by legal authorities and former High Court justices, coming to a head with tens of thousands protesting in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Rothman, one of the main architects of the judicial reforms, said that the reforms would increase accountability and fix a broken system. Opposition was highly political rather than on principle, Rothman pointed to all the party and movement flags at the protests.

“When the left is not in power, there is no democracy for them — The people should not decide,” said Rothman. “Only when they are in power is democracy fine. And these demonstrations are political demonstrations, they are not demonstrations by people who care about the justice system.”

It was not a new claim that it was the end of democracy, Rothman noted that when former prime minister Menachem Begin came into power it was also declared that it was the death of Israel’s democracy.

Israel's new government's judicial reform is part of a fair democratic process

On the contrary, Rothman saw the reform as the result of a fair democratic process. As part of the election campaign, his political camp promised judicial system reform, and people voted on it. He questioned if this campaign promise shouldn’t be carried out because those that lost the election were protesting against it.

“So that a small or large handful of people who lost the elections say I don't allow you to do what you were elected for?” He said.

He noted the high election turnout in Israel, affording a high degree of democratic legitimacy to the Knesset.

“This whole event is very strange, and I think there is a lot of politics in it, not a concern for democracy in Israel,” said Rothman. “There’s politics here, fine — but we know each other, don't get excited.”

The excitement, however, reached far-off allies, such as in the United States. The US State Department said Friday that “Israel’s independent institutions are crucial to upholding the country’s thriving democracy,” without directly addressing the reforms.

Rothman said he wasn’t familiar with what the State Department said, but said he was agnostic on the US’s right to interfere with Israel’s constitutional structure.

He argued the US selection of judges was not dissimilar from what was being proposed, and some issues, such as the Reasonableness clause, did not exist in US Jurisdiction Prudence.

“Is the US not a democracy?” asked Rothman, explaining that no other country would tolerate the legal situation that Israel found itself in.

One of the harshest critics of the reforms, former High Court president Aharon Barak, gave interviews on Saturday in which he described the reforms as comparable to an armed revolution with tanks and that he would be willing to stand in front of a firing squad to continue his criticism.

Rothman decried the use of aggressive rhetoric by Barak and others.

“Barak used fascist and violent terminology, ‘put me in front of a firing squad, tanks,’ these are his words, not mine.” Simcha Rothman

“Barak used fascist and violent terminology, ‘put me in front of a firing squad, tanks,’ these are his words, not mine,” Rothman chastised. “Nobody talks this way, they don't understand what democracy is.”

In contrast to his party’s election promises and transparency, Rothman noted that Barak’s own constitutional revolution in the 1990s was conducted “with zero public discussion, he decided that the court could suddenly intervene reasonably. It didn't reach a referendum, it didn't reach a vote in the Knesset, he decided it in a small group with four, five other people.”

Rothman said that what was required was a quality in-depth discussion of what he called a “paradigm shift.”

“A lot of axioms aren’t really axioms,” said Rothman. “If you go back to what was in the State of Israel until, If you are talking about repealing laws until 1995, if you're talking about reasonableness [clause], then the end of the 1980s, if you come to the court that was the place of the state and until Aharon Barak and [former High Court Justice Meir] Shemgar that they started their revolution, then it is an axiom. But today no one in Israel thinks like that anymore, partly because of Barak.”

The next step for the reforms, beyond realigning axioms, would begin with discussion in the Law Committee, the pros and cons of each proposal and how to hone them. “There will be in-depth discussions on each topic, and then little by little they will take shape towards the legislation and its amendment,” he said.

Then, “some of the reforms will advance some as government laws as they come, will come as private bills, some on as committee bills,” said Rothman. “At the end of the day, I want to create a uniform structure and concept for this reform, for this amendment.”

“There are issues that are very close to each other and sit in the same law, so they will probably be legislated together. There are subjects that will certainly not be in the same law,” he expanded. “The Committee for the Selection of Judges is an amendment to the Basic Judiciary Law. Reasonableness [Clause] is also an amendment to the Basic Law of the Judiciary, or the Override [Clause]. They may be together because they are all amendments to the same basic law, we will look at them as a whole. Maybe not, it also depends on the schedules of the government, of the Knesset, depends on many things. But surely here in the committee, we will deal with them as a whole.”

The process would put more power in the Democratic institutions and would restore public trust in the Justice system, something that he said was lost.

“The justice system has gone, it doesn't work. And, in my opinion, today, with the exception of a very very small and loud group, there is no dispute about it. I mean, I think there is a full consensus on the left and the right, that the current system is not working. So there are objections on the basis of this amendment, or that amendment, there are of course objections on a political basis, but the fact that the existing system does not work, no one disagrees.”