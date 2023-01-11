The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gender equality gap persists in Israeli quality of life - report

23 of the indicators of Israel's quality of life examined by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics favored males, whereas 19 favored females.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 00:55

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2023 00:56
Israeli protesters chant slogans as they march in the SlutWalk in central Jerusalem, on June 18, 2021. (photo credit: PHOTO BY OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli protesters chant slogans as they march in the SlutWalk in central Jerusalem, on June 18, 2021.
(photo credit: PHOTO BY OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

New data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published on Tuesday found that gaps in gender equality in Israeli society – such as in the fields of employment, security, health, housing and infrastructure, education and more – persist, even though they have improved in recent years.

The report, which analyzed 59 gender-related indicators regarding quality of life, found that just 17 of the 59 factors analyzed were equal for male and female Israelis – a decrease of 21 in 2020. Meanwhile, 23 of the indicators examined favored males, whereas 19 favored females.

What gender gaps did the report find?

The findings show that Israeli men have an upper hand over their female counterparts in the sectors of economic security and civic involvement, while females had the edge in education and personal security. Both sexes achieved equality in housing and health, according to the report.

An empty Knesset Plenum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)An empty Knesset Plenum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Economically, the situation in Israel continues to favor males, though the rate of male employment compared to women has fallen to 10% more in 2021 from 20% more in 2002. Further, females are less likely to fall in the category of long-term unemployment – 22% less likely, compared to just 9% in 2020. The employment rate of men in the IT field is 49% higher than that of women, and the rate of men using online government services is 8% higher than that of women.

Regarding security, females in Israel were less likely to fall victim to violent crimes or serious traffic accidents. However, females were more likely to feel unsafe alone during late hours and were 71% more likely than men to suffer from sexual harassment. 

While 2020 saw Israel achieve equality in the area of ​​civic involvement and governance, the findings from 2021 saw the indicators shift in favor of males. Males were 8% more likely to believe they could influence government policy and showed more trust in the government and judicial system than females did. 

As far as education, women were a staggering 49% more likely than men to achieve a high school diploma or higher education certificate. While women were generally more educated than men, men were more likely to achieve a high-level degree in mathematics.

Where did Israelis find equality?

While males and females had advantages and disadvantages in specific sectors of Israeli society, the CBS report outlined that there was equality between males and females in regard to health, housing and material standard of living. Women had a higher life expectancy and were also less likely to to develop cancer or depression.



Tags gender equality in israel Gender Equality sexism Israeli society
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by