Burglars arrested while trying to rob Beitar Jerusalem owner at gunpoint

Three burglars broke into the apartment of Beitar Jerusalem soccer team owner Barak Abramov in Tel Aviv but were arrested in the process.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 10:04
Moshe Hogeg (right) signs over the sale of Beitar Jerusalem to Barak Abramov. (photo credit: BEITAR JERUSALEM)
Israeli businessman and owner of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team Barak Abramov was the victim of an attempted robbery late Thursday night when three armed burglars broke into his apartment in Tel Aviv.

Police officers who arrived at the scene entered the apartment and arrested the three suspects – two men around 36 years old and another around 30 years old – during the attempted robbery.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the three suspects likely ambushed Abramov near the entrance when he arrived and forced him to let them inside where they tried to rob him at gunpoint.

Beitar Jerusalem fans cheer their team during a match against Maccabi Umm el-Fahm at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

Arrest of the suspects

An Israel Police patrol team arrived at the residential building managed to enter the apartment and arrest the suspects.

The three suspects will be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Friday morning for a hearing to extend their detention in police custody.



Tags Tel Aviv beitar jerusalem crime police Theft gun
