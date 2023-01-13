Burglars arrested while trying to rob Beitar Jerusalem owner at gunpoint

Israeli businessman and owner of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team Barak Abramov was the victim of an attempted robbery late Thursday night when three armed burglars broke into his apartment in Tel Aviv.

Police officers who arrived at the scene entered the apartment and arrested the three suspects – two men around 36 years old and another around 30 years old – during the attempted robbery.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the three suspects likely ambushed Abramov near the entrance when he arrived and forced him to let them inside where they tried to rob him at gunpoint.

Beitar Jerusalem fans cheer their team during a match against Maccabi Umm el-Fahm at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

Arrest of the suspects

An Israel Police patrol team arrived at the residential building managed to enter the apartment and arrest the suspects.

The three suspects will be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Friday morning for a hearing to extend their detention in police custody.