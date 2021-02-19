Motherly love? Robber escapes scene in getaway car driven by his mother

A suspect who attempted to carry out a robbery at a supermarket in Mevaseret Zion on Thursday attempted to escape the scene in a getaway car driven by his mother, according to Israel Police.
The son, 20, arrived at the supermarket and informed the cashier that he was robbing the supermarket. The cashier remained calm and called for help causing the robber to escape the scene emptyhanded.
Amid the escape attempt, the robber's 54-year-old mother arrived at the scene with her car, picked him up and drove away. In addition to the crimes already committed, the mother was also disqualified from driving and was driving illegally.
Police who arrived at the scene located the vehicle with the two still inside not far from the scene of the attempted crime and arrested them. The two were transferred for further questioning by police and had a hearing scheduled for Friday morning.
