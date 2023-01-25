How many different drugs did police find in this woman's car?

Cocaine, amphetamines, MDMA, psilocybin, ketamine -- These are just some of the drugs found in a woman's car in Tel Aviv in October, according to an indictment filed by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's office on Tuesday.

Chanel Cohen, 25, had dozens of packages of various drugs in her car, and was charged with drugs for use other than self-consumption, said the Justice Ministry.

Drugs found

Police found almost 87 grams of ketamine in four different varieties, over five grams of MDMA in two different forms, and almost four grams of a mix of Ketamine and MDMA -- which the indictment referred to as "Dosa."

The drugs listed in the indictment continues, with almost 2 grams of cocaine, 0.2 grams of Mephedrone, 20 grams of Psilocin magic mushrooms, and 60 tablets of amphetamines.

The indictment follows the seizure of 15 grams of cocaine and ketamine allegedly from four Israeli girls at Ben Gurion airport last Sunday. The quartet is suspected by police of having smuggled drugs from Berlin multiple times.

Drugs washed ashore (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Also on Tuesday, Israel Police announced that the state prosecutor intended to file an indictment against seven suspects that allegedly attempted to smuggle 45 liters of the GBL rape drug from Cyprus.