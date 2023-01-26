An indictment was submitted by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office against Tibetian Gedun Dhargay, 53, for committing sexual offenses on female patients.

The indictment was filed by attorney Yuval Koren Wiesel in which he revealed that Dhargay practices alternative medicine and visits Israel once a year, offering his services as a holistic therapist.

During his treatments, he would perform sexual acts on female patients while falsely claiming that it was part of the treatment and taking advantage of them.

What did he do?

A 27-year-old went to him for several treatments on which he would have her lying on a massage table. He would commit sexual offenses on her by putting his under her underwear and touching her inappropriately, all while claiming that it is part of the treatment.

A handcuffed suspect waits at the magistrates court. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

When she warned Dhargay after he hurt her by pressing against her genitals forcefully, he replied "Trust me".

In another case, a 33-year-old went to him for treatment and he began to perform sexual offenses on her as well.

When she had her eyes closed, Dhargay took advantage of her and raped her. When she opened her eyes, he stopped, apologized, hugged her and then offered to breathe with her to calm her down.

"The respondent poses a danger in view of the serious acts attributed to him," Attorney Koren Wiesel talking about the arrest. "His dangerousness is learned from the commission of the offenses in the framework of his occupation, taking advantage of the full trust placed in him by the complainants. The complainants trusted the respondent and entrusted their bodies to him, with the aim of solving their medical problems."

"Under the auspices of the trust they placed in him, the complainants took off their clothes and the respondent took advantage of this situation to satisfy his sexual needs, all under false pretenses, as if this was required for the purpose of the treatment and even committed an act of rape," Wiesel said.