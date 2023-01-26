The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gitzin on proposed reforms: An attack on all of democracy

Gitzin remains optimistic that the reforms can be defeated and is encouraged by the growing opposition. “Israel is not an island, and the Israeli economy is not an island.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 08:45
MICKEY GITZIN, director of the New Israel Fund, at the Democracy 2023 Conference (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MICKEY GITZIN, director of the New Israel Fund, at the Democracy 2023 Conference
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Mickey Gitzin, director of the New Israel Fund, in an interview with The Jerusalem Post’s Khaled Abu Toameh, said the government’s proposed reforms are an attack against all elements of democracy, including the judiciary, the press and all aspects of civil society that are important to democracy.

Gitzin said the government has purposely led a legislative blitz to pound those opposed to their policies into submission. “This strategy is a shock doctrine that tries to silence those who oppose these reforms because they want to confuse the reality in which we live and create a situation in which we negotiate or discuss a new reality for the State of Israel.” He said conducting discussions about negotiations and dialogue is precisely the strategy that the government wants to promote to stop the demonstrations.

Israel is pursuing the illiberal Hungarian system model, said Gitzin. Damaging the free press, civil society, and the judicial system are interrelated and all freedoms are damaged.

According to Gitzin, the government is a combination of interest groups that want to weaken the judiciary for their specific goals. “People like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich want to keep illegally taking more and more private land in the West Bank, and cannot afford a free judiciary, because it would stop their actions. The ultra-Orthodox, with their issues of personal rights regarding the independent autonomy they want, cannot achieve that in an equal society, and the Netanyahu family wants to extricate itself from its legal troubles,” he said.

Gitzin remains optimistic that the reforms can be defeated and is encouraged by the growing opposition. “Israel is not an island, and the Israeli economy is not an island. As long as we can express our opinions and fight the struggles, we will do it.”



Tags Israel conference Democracy 2023 Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by