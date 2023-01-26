Abbas calls emergency meeting of Palestinian leadership

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced three days of mourning over the killing of nine Palestinians during an Israeli military operation in Jenin Refugee Camp. He also called an emergency meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah to discuss the latest developments.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said another 20 Palestinians were injured, four of them seriously, during the operation.

Palestinian reaction

In some parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinians took to the streets to protest the Israeli “massacre” as a general strike was observed in several cities and towns.

Several Palestinian terror groups, meanwhile, threatened to avenge the death of the Palestinians in the camp.

Abbas is facing increasing pressure to halt security coordination with Israel, especially in the aftermath of the Israeli security forces’ major counter-terrorism operation on Thursday morning, said a senior Palestinian official in Ramallah.

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank January 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The official said he did not rule out the possibility that the issue would be raised during the meeting of the Palestinian leadership.

The official strongly criticized the US administration and accused it of failing to “stop the new extremist government in Israel from perpetrating massacres against the Palestinians.”

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh denounced the international community for remaining silent towards the Israeli “massacre” in Jenin camp.

“The international powerlessness and silence is what encourages the occupation government to commit massacres against our people,” Abu Rudaineh said in a statement. “Our people will remain steadfast and won’t give up Jerusalem and the holy sites, no matter what crimes and massacres the occupation forces commit.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for “urgent international action to stop Israeli massacres and aggression.”

Shtayyeh said the military operation in the Jenin camp won’t discourage the Palestinians from pursuing their “struggle to achieve their rights.” He added that the international community must respond to the latest Israeli practices by imposing “punitive measures against those who continue to commit crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people.”

Shtayyeh claimed that the new Israeli government was seeking to find a solution to the “internal crisis it’s facing, and that’s why the Palestinians are paying the price with their blood and suffering.”

Rawhi Fattouh, Chairman of the Palestine National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), accused Israel of committing a “heinous crime and massacre.”

Fattouh held the Israeli government fully responsible for the “crimes and massacres.” He too blamed the international community for “not taking any measure to rein in the fascist Israeli government.” He also called for prosecuting Israeli government officials and IDF officers and soldiers before international courts for allegedly perpetrating “war crimes” against the Palestinians.

The ruling Fatah faction, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, urged Palestinians to “confront the occupation and its barbaric aggression.” The faction also criticized the international community for not taking “substantial measures” against Israel.

Saleh Arouri, Deputy Chairman of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement that Israel “will pay the price for the massacre it committed in Jenin and its refugee camp.”

“The will of the Palestinian people is stronger than the crimes of the occupation,” Arouri said, urging the Palestinians to retaliate against Israel “with all available means.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, which has a strong military presence in the Jenin Refugee Camp, said the Israeli operation won’t deter its members from pursuing the “path of jihad and resistance.”

The organization said that its men were ready for another clash with Israel.