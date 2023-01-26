The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Abbas calls emergency meeting of Palestinian leadership

Palestinian leaders are calling on the international community to sanction Israel after an Israeli Military operation in Jenin resulted in Palestinian deaths.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 15:17
People gather near the remains of the house of Palestinian terrorist Ahmad Aabed after Israeli forces demolish it, in Kafr Dan village, near Jenin, in the West Bank, January 2, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
People gather near the remains of the house of Palestinian terrorist Ahmad Aabed after Israeli forces demolish it, in Kafr Dan village, near Jenin, in the West Bank, January 2, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced three days of mourning over the killing of nine Palestinians during an Israeli military operation in Jenin Refugee Camp. He also called an emergency meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah to discuss the latest developments.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said another 20 Palestinians were injured, four of them seriously, during the operation.

Palestinian reaction

In some parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinians took to the streets to protest the Israeli “massacre” as a general strike was observed in several cities and towns.

Several Palestinian terror groups, meanwhile, threatened to avenge the death of the Palestinians in the camp.

Abbas is facing increasing pressure to halt security coordination with Israel, especially in the aftermath of the Israeli security forces’ major counter-terrorism operation on Thursday morning, said a senior Palestinian official in Ramallah.

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank January 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA) Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank January 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The official said he did not rule out the possibility that the issue would be raised during the meeting of the Palestinian leadership.

The official strongly criticized the US administration and accused it of failing to “stop the new extremist government in Israel from perpetrating massacres against the Palestinians.”

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh denounced the international community for remaining silent towards the Israeli “massacre” in Jenin camp.

“The international powerlessness and silence is what encourages the occupation government to commit massacres against our people,” Abu Rudaineh said in a statement. “Our people will remain steadfast and won’t give up Jerusalem and the holy sites, no matter what crimes and massacres the occupation forces commit.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for “urgent international action to stop Israeli massacres and aggression.”

Shtayyeh said the military operation in the Jenin camp won’t discourage the Palestinians from pursuing their “struggle to achieve their rights.” He added that the international community must respond to the latest Israeli practices by imposing “punitive measures against those who continue to commit crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people.”

Shtayyeh claimed that the new Israeli government was seeking to find a solution to the “internal crisis it’s facing, and that’s why the Palestinians are paying the price with their blood and suffering.”

Rawhi Fattouh, Chairman of the Palestine National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), accused Israel of committing a “heinous crime and massacre.”

Fattouh held the Israeli government fully responsible for the “crimes and massacres.” He too blamed the international community for “not taking any measure to rein in the fascist Israeli government.” He also called for prosecuting Israeli government officials and IDF officers and soldiers before international courts for allegedly perpetrating “war crimes” against the Palestinians.

The ruling Fatah faction, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, urged Palestinians to “confront the occupation and its barbaric aggression.” The faction also criticized the international community for not taking “substantial measures” against Israel.

Saleh Arouri, Deputy Chairman of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement that Israel “will pay the price for the massacre it committed in Jenin and its refugee camp.”

“The will of the Palestinian people is stronger than the crimes of the occupation,” Arouri said, urging the Palestinians to retaliate against Israel “with all available means.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, which has a strong military presence in the Jenin Refugee Camp, said the Israeli operation won’t deter its members from pursuing the “path of jihad and resistance.”

The organization said that its men were ready for another clash with Israel.



Tags IDF Jenin Terrorism jenin refugee Palestine Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by