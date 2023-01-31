Israeli civic society is America’s “north star” when it comes to maintaining the country’s values, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as he meet with leaders of grassroots organizations in Jerusalem on a trip in which he has emphasized the importance of democracy as a binding force in America’s ties with the Jewish state.

“The colleagues who are here today are vibrant parts of civil society, and for those of us in government, civil society plays an absolutely critical role,” Blinken.

“It can be our north start,” he added as he sat down in Jerusalem with five representatives of Israeli civic society.

Blinken spoke with them on a rainswept Jerusalem morning at an Israeli-Palestinian music and arts center called Feel Beit, in the Yes Planet complex, at a cross point between Israeli Jewish and Arab neighborhoods in the city’s capital.

The group sat on sofas set up in a circle. Blinken arrived having just met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Opposition leader and former Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid.

From that meeting, he left for Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

He told the group that Israeli civic society keeps “us focused and honest when it comes to making sure that we’re adhering to the principles that we all espouse.

“And reminding us of what’s truly important in the work that we’re doing, which is to try to make sure that each of us is treated with the dignity that we deserve as human beings,” Blinken said.

Israel through the eyes of its civic society organizers

It’s the first time that Blinken has met with representatives of Israeli civic society since he became secretary of state. All of the participants are part of organizations that receive US government funding.

Among the participants was Waseem Abu Salem, already tapped by The Marker as one of Israel’s leading young professionals. Abu Salem is the CEO and founder of Loop, an organization that provides computer science training to Israeli-Arab children and teens.

The gangly 31-year-old who arrived in Jerusalem the night before from Haifa said he was surprised to have found himself speaking with the US Secretary of State and even more surprised to discover that he was the only Israeli-Arab that Blinken was scheduled to meet during his brief two-day visit.

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” he commented.

The conversation between them was largely practical and not political, he said, explaining that it focused on details regarding Israeli-Arab life and the opportunities his organization offers youngsters to integrate into the Israeli economy and society.

“I told him about how challenging it is for Arabs here, you have to work twice as hard as others in some cases,” Abu Salem said, adding that this was why it was so important to empower Israeli-Arab teens.

The conversation was less about democracy and more about challenges and “about how important it was for us as citizens to receive equal opportunities and to make sure democratic values are kept in order to provide respect and enable people to live in harmony and to avoid extreme changes we do not want to occur,” he said.

Abu Salem said that it was inspiring and a “life-changing experience” to meet Blinken. “For me as an entrepreneur to meet at age 31 to meet with the US Ambassador and US Secretary of State... it gives me a lot of inspiration and motivation to keep pushing to do good and to spread more hope to more and more youth so they can dream and build... for the following generations.”

The timing of the meeting, in the shadow of the proposed judicial overhaul, and "receiving [Blinken's] support was super valuable, especially during these difficult times,” Abu Salem, said adding that it made him feel as if the United States has his back.