The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will Israel decide the fate of West Bank village Khan al-Ahmar on Wednesday?

Right-wing politicians are pushing for the site's demolition, while foreign diplomats have appealed for the village's preservation.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 16:25
A view of Khan al Ahmar. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A view of Khan al Ahmar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The government must decide whether or not to evacuate and raze the illegal West Bank Bedouin herding village of Khan al-Ahmar before the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government had a Wednesday deadline to present its plan to the court, which had ruled in 2018 that the settlement could be razed but allowed for delays in a final decision. The 2022 general elections had interfered with the previous deadline.

The government has received significant pressure from both coalition allies and international actors on the fate of the village, which lies below Kfar Adumim, next to Route One. Right-wing politicians are pushing for the site's demolition, while foreign diplomats have appealed for the village's preservation.

"This time there are no excuses," said Likud MK Danny Danon on Monday. "Evacuate Khan al-Ahmar."

"Pack up the idea of a Palestinian state"

The right-wing NGO Regavim, which had lobbied and petitioned for the village's demolition in a 14-year legal campaign, On Tuesday drove a vehicle with a banner declaring "Bibi is coming to pack up" to the Knesset from Khan al-Ahmar. It said the truck would call on Netanyahu to "pack up the idea of a Palestinian state."

Ahead of the state's response to the High Court, left-wing NGO Btselem said it had organized a delegation of the head of the European Union mission and 30 foreign diplomats on Monday.

"The demolition of Khan al-Ahmar cannot be a legal or moral act, no matter how many times the Israeli Supreme Court says it is permissible," said Btselem executive director Hagai El-Ad. “No matter how many times the Israeli Supreme Court gives the green light to carry out a war crime, this remains a war crime and part of the policy of the Israeli apartheid regime.”

The diplomats, representing Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, the EU, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement saying that although legal avenues had been exhausted, they urged Israel to cease evictions and demolitions.

"Khan Al Ahmar is home to 38 Palestinian families and is also the location of a donor-funded school that serves five communities in the local area. The demolition of the village and the subsequent eviction of its residents could amount to forcible transfer in violation of Article 49 of Geneva Convention IV," said the letter. "The international community has for many years worked to discourage the Israeli authorities from taking forward the proposed demolitions."

The 180 Bedouins who live in the village moved from the Negev to the West Bank after the War of Independence, settling at the disputed site in 1970.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Khan al-Ahmar bedouin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by