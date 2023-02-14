Following terror wave, Israeli firearm license requests spike by 400%

In the wake of the recent terrorist attacks, requests to get firearms licenses have spiked by 400%, as revealed Tuesday in a National Security Committee discussion on the National Security Ministry's Firearm Licensing Division.

The head of the division stated that "Until 2021, there were approximately 10,000 requests submitted annually. But in 2021, 20,000 applications were submitted following Operation Guardian of the Walls."

In addition: "42,000 applications were submitted following the March 2022 wave of terrorist attacks."

Otzma Yehudit MK: Don't give guns to anyone who asks

In response, committee chairman MK Zvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit) said: "Give guns to those who live where the risk and danger are high. Don't give guns to anyone who asks."

Israelis practice shooting handguns at Jerusalem shooting range, following the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel. April 3, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In addition, a subcommittee for confidential and classified issues was also established. Members of this subcommittee include Fogel, Likud MK Moshe Saada and Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari.