The Shin Bet's (Israel Security Agency) most recent former chief, Nadav Argaman, made his first known public move on Thursday since retiring, signing on to a letter condemning the current government's judicial overhaul plans.

Argaman stepped down on October 13, 2021, after having served as director since May 2016 with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

A spokesman for Argaman declined to comment about why he chose this moment to break his public silence, but the letter was unsparing in its vehement criticism of the government's plans to alter the legal establishment in revolutionary ways.

The letter, from Commanders for Israel's Security (CIS), representing over 400 former senior defense establishment officials, including former Mossad chiefs and top IDf officials, called on President Isaac Herzog to refuse to sign the current government's initiative into law, should it pass the Knesset.

Although the president signing bills passed by the Knesset into law is generally considered an administrative formality, technically it is possible that Herzog could delay the law going into effect.

President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The Knesset could also respond by removing the president's signing power.

The CIS letter said Herzog himself had recognized that the judicial overhaul's "harm to the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state" would be a source of "crying out to generations" of Israelis in despair.

Other top officials who signed the letter included former Mossad chiefs Tamir Pardo and Danny Yatom, former police chief Shlomo Ahronishki, former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Zeevi Farkash, former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, former national security council chief Uzi Arad and CIS director and IDF deputy chief Matan Vilnai.

Earlier this week, 12 former national security council chiefs, including four who worked for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - one of which was most recent former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen - called on Netanyahu to delay passing the law and to try to do so through compromise and dialogue with the opposition.