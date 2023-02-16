The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Israeli security chiefs to Herzog: Don't sign judicial reform into law

Ex-Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman's first public move since leaving the post was to condemn the Netanyahu government's judicial reform.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 13:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman at an awards ceremony for the top performers in the country's intelligence agencies, January 20, 2020 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman at an awards ceremony for the top performers in the country's intelligence agencies, January 20, 2020
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The Shin Bet's (Israel Security Agency) most recent former chief, Nadav Argaman, made his first known public move on Thursday since retiring, signing on to a letter condemning the current government's judicial overhaul plans.

Argaman stepped down on October 13, 2021, after having served as director since May 2016 with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

A spokesman for Argaman declined to comment about why he chose this moment to break his public silence, but the letter was unsparing in its vehement criticism of the government's plans to alter the legal establishment in revolutionary ways.

Over 400 former security officials call on Herzog to act against reform

The letter, from Commanders for Israel's Security (CIS), representing over 400 former senior defense establishment officials, including former Mossad chiefs and top IDf officials, called on President Isaac Herzog to refuse to sign the current government's initiative into law, should it pass the Knesset.

Although the president signing bills passed by the Knesset into law is generally considered an administrative formality, technically it is possible that Herzog could delay the law going into effect.

President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The Knesset could also respond by removing the president's signing power.

The CIS letter said Herzog himself had recognized that the judicial overhaul's "harm to the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state" would be a source of "crying out to generations" of Israelis in despair.  

Other top officials who signed the letter included former Mossad chiefs Tamir Pardo and Danny Yatom, former police chief Shlomo Ahronishki, former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Zeevi Farkash, former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, former national security council chief Uzi Arad and CIS director and IDF deputy chief Matan Vilnai.

Earlier this week, 12 former national security council chiefs, including four who worked for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - one of which was most recent former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen - called on Netanyahu to delay passing the law and to try to do so through compromise and dialogue with the opposition.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Shin Bet Politics isaac herzog Nadav Argaman Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by